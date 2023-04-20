Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Trade experts predict Salman Khan film to see 'huge surge' in collections after Eid

Headlines

Byju’s CEO Raveendran breaks down into tears after ED raids office over FEMA violation row

Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan discuss Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale, former says Elvish Yadav shouldn't win: 'Bhale yeh dil...'

LS Speaker Om Birla admits no-confidence motion against Centre

Delhi neurosurgeon attacked by knife-wielding patient

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's Rs 8,60,000 crore firm to get Rs 8200 crore offer from this country in return of...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Byju’s CEO Raveendran breaks down into tears after ED raids office over FEMA violation row

Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan discuss Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale, former says Elvish Yadav shouldn't win: 'Bhale yeh dil...'

Delhi neurosurgeon attacked by knife-wielding patient

How Ranveer Singh’s last five films performed at Box Office?

8 most popular dialogues of Amitabh Bachchan

Diabetes tips: 8 Indian herbs to manage blood sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

DNA: Uproar in parliament over Manipur Violence

DNA | Uproar over Israeli judicial changes: What's it all about?

Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan discuss Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale, former says Elvish Yadav shouldn't win: 'Bhale yeh dil...'

Jawan's Zinda Banda to be Bollywood's most expensive song ever? All about Rs 15-crore track featuring SRK, 1000 dancers

Made In Heaven season 2 finally gets release date, first poster unveils surprising new faces in cast: Details inside

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Trade experts predict Salman Khan film to see 'huge surge' in collections after Eid

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan's new release, may not open to fabulous numbers but trade experts are predicting collections to go up for Eid.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Salman Khan is returning to the big screen on Eid with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, his first big release two years. The film releases on Thursday, a day before the festival, and advance bookings began three days ahead of the release. As initial advance booking numbers remained moderate, many wondered if the film would have a strong opening. Trade pundits have now allayed those fears, saying the film is likely to see a ‘huge surge’ in collections as the festival arrives.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has earned Rs 1.71 crore gross in advance booking for day one by Tuesday night. While that is a good figure, it is lower than what one would expect from a Salman film releasing on Eid. The day one predictions for the film are ranging from Rs 15-20 crore, a sizable figure but still on the lower side for the star. His last Eid release, Bharat minted Rs 43 crore on day one.

However, trade experts say that comparing Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s opening with Salman’s previous Eid releases would not be fair. For one, the film is releasing a day before the festival, on a working day. Trade analyst Komal Nahta tweeted on Wednesday, “For all those thinking, KKBKKJ will open to bumper houses, please remember, it’s a pre-Eid release. Hence the first day’s collections will be good, not outstanding. They will shoot up on Saturday if Eid falls on that day.”

Additionally, all of Salman’s other Eid releases were pre-pandemi, a different world in terms of opening day numbers and footfalls. An opening day of under Rs 25 crore was considered low for a big star in that time. However, post-pandemic, even a Rs 15-crore opening day has become rare with only a handful of Hindi films managing that in the last three years.

An exhibitor from the north shares, “You can’t compare Kisi Ka Bhai... with other recent festive releases or pre-pandemic releases. It was a different time. However, indications are that the film will see growth over the weekend after Friday, particularly in smaller centres, a stronghold of Salman. If the word o mouth is good, the film can have a very good opening weekend.”

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple iPhones get new iOS 16.6 update, iOS 17 still more than a month away

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Here are 10 Kargil War heroes Indians should know about

Kartik Aaryan to be honoured as Rising Global Superstar by Victoria government at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Aadhaar Card, PAN Card and other Digital IDs can now be added in Samsung Wallet

When Nargis called Rekha 'witch' after her dating rumours with Sanjay Dutt made headlines: 'she gives signals to men'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE