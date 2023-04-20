Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Trade experts predict Salman Khan film to see 'huge surge' in collections after Eid

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan's new release, may not open to fabulous numbers but trade experts are predicting collections to go up for Eid.

Salman Khan is returning to the big screen on Eid with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, his first big release two years. The film releases on Thursday, a day before the festival, and advance bookings began three days ahead of the release. As initial advance booking numbers remained moderate, many wondered if the film would have a strong opening. Trade pundits have now allayed those fears, saying the film is likely to see a ‘huge surge’ in collections as the festival arrives.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has earned Rs 1.71 crore gross in advance booking for day one by Tuesday night. While that is a good figure, it is lower than what one would expect from a Salman film releasing on Eid. The day one predictions for the film are ranging from Rs 15-20 crore, a sizable figure but still on the lower side for the star. His last Eid release, Bharat minted Rs 43 crore on day one.

However, trade experts say that comparing Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s opening with Salman’s previous Eid releases would not be fair. For one, the film is releasing a day before the festival, on a working day. Trade analyst Komal Nahta tweeted on Wednesday, “For all those thinking, KKBKKJ will open to bumper houses, please remember, it’s a pre-Eid release. Hence the first day’s collections will be good, not outstanding. They will shoot up on Saturday if Eid falls on that day.”

Additionally, all of Salman’s other Eid releases were pre-pandemi, a different world in terms of opening day numbers and footfalls. An opening day of under Rs 25 crore was considered low for a big star in that time. However, post-pandemic, even a Rs 15-crore opening day has become rare with only a handful of Hindi films managing that in the last three years.

An exhibitor from the north shares, “You can’t compare Kisi Ka Bhai... with other recent festive releases or pre-pandemic releases. It was a different time. However, indications are that the film will see growth over the weekend after Friday, particularly in smaller centres, a stronghold of Salman. If the word o mouth is good, the film can have a very good opening weekend.”

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar.