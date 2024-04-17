Kirron Kher reveals why she BJP didn't field her from Chandigarh in 2024 Lok Sabha elections: 'Don't want party to...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Salman Khan to return as host of Bigg Boss OTT 3? Deleted post from production house confuses fans

'We disagree with...': X responds after taking down posts of parties, leaders on EC orders

Manoj Bajpayee talks Silence 2, decodes what makes a character iconic: 'It should be something that...' | Exclusive

Meet man, failed to crack UPSC, now helping Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani for Rs 70352 crore…

Ulajh teaser: Janhvi Kapoor is a young diplomat out to prove loyalty for nation in 'world of lies, deceit and betrayals'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Salman Khan to return as host of Bigg Boss OTT 3? Deleted post from production house confuses fans

Manoj Bajpayee talks Silence 2, decodes what makes a character iconic: 'It should be something that...' | Exclusive

Meet man, failed to crack UPSC, now helping Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani for Rs 70352 crore…

First photos of ‘Surya tilak’ of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya

6 high-protein snacks to boost weight loss

10 busiest airports in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

Salman Khan to return as host of Bigg Boss OTT 3? Deleted post from production house confuses fans

Manoj Bajpayee talks Silence 2, decodes what makes a character iconic: 'It should be something that...' | Exclusive

Meet superstar who made superhit debut, worked with Jeetendra, Mithun, one accident ruined her career, she is now..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Kirron Kher reveals why she BJP didn't field her from Chandigarh in 2024 Lok Sabha elections: 'Don't want party to...'

Actress Kirron Kher, the sitting MP from Chandigarh, has revealed the reason behind the Bharatiya Janata Party not giving her a ticket in the Lok Sabha elections this year

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 11:23 AM IST

article-main
Kirron Kher during the 2019 General Elections campaigning
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday shared a news article of an interview of his actor wife and sitting BJP MP from Chandigarh, Kiron Kher, in which she revealed why she was not running for a fresh term in the Lok Sabha this year.

In a recent interview with Times Now, Kirron clarified that she was not “dropped” from candidacy; rather, she herself requested to be exempted from contesting this time. Instead of Kirron, Sanjay Tandon will run in for elections for the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat this year.

Kirron, who recently battled cancer and underwent treatment for the same, said, “Two months ago, I met our party president JP Nadda and Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah and requested that they let me sit out this time. When I fell ill… I had multiple myeloma… I had to be in Mumbai for about a year for my treatment. By the grace of God, I am completely fine now. But I missed out on that year in Chandigarh. And I don’t want my party to suffer because of my absence.”

During the conversation, Kirron also shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted her when she fell ill. “He (PM Modi) was so kind to me and called me when I fell ill. He told me not to worry about anything and urged me to relax since I was so worried about missing Parliament sessions. I never missed the sessions (prior to that) and had very good attendance and participation,” she mentioned.

Kirron also talked about her participation in India’s Got Talent this year and last year. She hoped to continue contributing to her party in the future. “I am eager to work in so many other fields and do so many other things. I did India’s Got Talent this year and last year. I hope that I’ll be able to work for my party again,” she added.

Kirron Kher also remembered the encouraging words from Amit Shah, acknowledging her efforts as a party worker in Chandigarh.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Bikaner constituency Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Know polling date, candidates and past results

Kota Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and more

Meet man, son of samosa seller, who secured top rank in JEE Main with AIR...

The Broken News 2 trailer: Shriya Pilgaonkar wages newsroom war against Jaideep Ahlawat, Sonali Bendre backs her

'To appease vote bank,' says PM Modi on Congress refusing Pran Pratishtha invite

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement