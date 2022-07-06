Kiara Advani defends her character in Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh, says 'if I play a murderer....'

Kabir Singh/File photo

Kiara Advani is currently basking in the success of her two recent back-back successes in the form of Bhool Bhulaiyaa co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Tabu, and JugJugg Jeeyo co-starring Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. The actress is being appreciated for her performances in both films, though it was in 2019 when she was criticised for her one-shaded role of Preeti Sikka in the blockbuster Kabir Singh opposite Shahid Kapoor.

In a recent interview, the actress defended her character and said that she didn't believe Preeti tolerated Kabir's problematic behaviour and toxic masculinity. Talking to Grazia India, Kiara said, "As an actor, wouldn't you always want to be versatile? I don't think I can let my judgements come in the way of any character that is grey? If I play a murderer in my next movie, does that make me one? It's hypocritical to praise actors who otherwise play a grey shade and then criticise them when they play a grey shade of a regular character."



She further added that her character indeed leaves Kabir when he slaps him and continued, "And if she came back to him in the climax of the film, which was necessary, then that shows that love often supersedes everything else, and all relationships are complicated. The only thing that will lead you to forgiveness is love. So, in a nutshell, that's Kabir Singh for those who resonated with the film and me."

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film was an official remake of his own Telugu film Arjun Reddy which starred Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role and Kiara's character was played by Shalini Pandey in her acting debut. The director will make his Bollywood debut with Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.