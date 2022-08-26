Kartik Aaryan wins the internet for his gesture to young boy, netizens call him 'humble soul'

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is currently one of the most profitable stars of Bollywood. The records set by his last movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are still untouchable and unbreakable. Kartik enjoys a huge, loyal fan following, and the reason behind this is his compassion towards them. Kartik always welcomes his fans, and regardless of the situation, or surroundings, he acknowledges fans' requests.

Recently, Kartik was spotted at Sajid Nadiadwala's office. While leaving the premises, the actor got mobbed by a herd of fans. However, Aaryan welcomed them and posed for them. A little boy was trying to get a selfie with him, but he was not getting a proper frame due to height differences. The boy asked him and Kartik calmly stood for a while and clicked a selfie with him.

Here's the video

As soon as the video got surfaced it went viral in no time. Netizens appreciated Kartik's gesture and praised him. A user wrote, "Acha lagta h jab ye celebrity kuch aisa kerte hai." Another user wrote, "Ye ladka gwalior ka naam roshan kar raha hai." One of the user asserted, "Humble and down to earth." A netizen added, "You are Such a humble. Person koki... @kartikaaryan thanks @viralbhayani for this video."

READ: Kartik Aaryan calls Shehzada his 'sabse commercial film', promises 'epic climax'

On the work front, Kartik will next be seen in Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada. Last Sunday, Kartik revealed that he has finally shot an epic climax of the upcoming movie which will release on Feb 10, 2023. Taking to his social media, Kartik Aaryan shared, "Insomniac like me slept for Ten hrs after the Epic Climax that we shot for #Shehzada filled with Action which I have done for the first time One of the most difficult, hectic and again a new zone for me. Just can’t wait for you guys to see it #10thFeb2023 Meri sabse Commercial picture aa rahi hai." His other projects include Freddy, Captain India, Sajid Nadiadwala's Satya Prem Ki Katha, and Kabir Khan's untitled next.