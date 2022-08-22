Kartik Aaryan calls Shehzada his 'sabse commercial film', promises 'epic climax'

Shehzada-Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most bankable stars in the Hindi film industry today, especially after he catapulted to being the youngest superstar by delivering the highest box office opener this year with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. At a time when big-budget films starring superstras failed to draw the audience to the theatres, Kartik Aaryan not only proved his mettle as an actor but as a star who could pull the viewers to the cinema halls. Kartik who is busy shooting for his most awaited film Shehzada, on Sunday, revealed that he has finally shot an epic climax of the upcoming movie which will release on Feb 10, 2023.

Taking to his social media, Kartik Aaryan shared, "Insomniac like me slept for Ten hrs after the Epic Climax that we shot for #Shehzada filled with Action which I have done for the first time One of the most difficult, hectic and again a new zone for me. Just can’t wait for you guys to see it #10thFeb2023 Meri sabse Commercial picture aa rahi hai."

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan had wrapped a schedule in Haryana and is currently shooting for another schedule of Shehzada in Mumbai. This will be the first time Kartik will be seen performing action in a film and fans are excited to watch this new avatar of the star.

Apart from that, his last release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has broken multiple records, from trending globally on Netflix to collecting 260 crores worldwide, the actor managed to have the biggest opening of the year.

On the work front, Kartik has films like Freddy, Captain India, Sajid Nadiadwala's Satya Prem Ki Katha, and Kabir Khan's untitled next in his kitty.