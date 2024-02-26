Karisma Kapoor talks about Bollywood’s ‘soft power’ at Harvard, sister Kareena makes ‘virtual appearance’

Karisma Kapoor spoke about the soft power of Hindi films at an interactive session at the prestigious Harvard Business School in US.

Actor Karisma Kapoor was one of the speakers at the India Conference at Harvard Business School in Boston, Massachusetts. On Monday, Karisma took to Instagram and expressed her happiness on receiving an opportunity to share her views at a session titled 'Soft Power of Bollywood' at the renowned institute. Interestingly, Karisma's sister and actor Kareena Kapoor marked a special "virtual" appearance at Karisma's session.

"It was an absolute pleasure and honour to be a speaker at the India Conference at Harvard Shout out to @kareenakapoorkhan for joining us for an impromptu but insightful chat. Thank you to @sunnysandhu24 and team #HarvardIndiaConference for being so wonderful. This was truly special," she wrote. Karisma shared a string of images from her session at Harvard.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Karisma will be seen in an upcoming series Brown. Helmed by Abhinay Deo of Delhi Belly fame, Brown is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose.

Karisma also has director Homi Adajania's next Murder Mubarak, alongside Sara Ali Khan and Pankaj Tripathi. Sharing more details about Murder Mubarak, Homi Adajania in a statement said,"Murder Mubarak is a cinematic concoction of actors that are loved across genres and generations and believe me each one of them has done such a fab job in bringing these eccentric characters to life. This film has that binge-worthy magic that lends itself to a compulsive watch. It's a colorful murder mystery that will make you want to rewind and watch it over again when you wonder how you missed all the clues in this breadcrumb-laden whodunnit. And thanks to our collab with Netflix, with its international reach, it's like throwing the coolest, wackiest party and the whole world is invited." The film, which will be releasing on Netflix, was mainly shot in Delhi.

(ANI)