Bollywood

Not Karisma Kapoor, but this actress was first choice opposite Aamir Khan in Raja Hindustani

Karisma Kapoor was not the first choice opposite Aamir Khan in Raja Hindustani.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 07:41 AM IST

In 1996, Karisma Kapoor delivered a resounding hit with with Raja Hindustani that not only dominated the box office, grossing Rs 76 crore worldwide but also earned critical acclaim. However, do you know Karisma was not the first choice for the film? 

Even before Karisma Kapoor, the film was offered to another superstar who turned down the offer to participate in Miss India. She is none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan revealed in an interview that she had 4 offers for films even before she became Miss World and said, “She admitted, “I decided to participate in Miss India to step back from the film industry for a bit. If I hadn’t taken part in Miss India, Raja Hindustani would have been my first film." However, fate had other plans, and she made her Bollywood debut with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya in 1997, a year post-Raja Hindustani. 

Not only Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, but even Juhi Chawla was considered for the role, but she rejected the offer and the mantle fell on Karisma’s lap. Directed by Dharmesh Darshan, the film’s success not only solidified Karisma’s position in the industry but also contributed significantly to her career trajectory.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the movie Ponniyin Selvan II in which her performance was much appreciated by the audience. Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the film went on to be a huge commercial success and broke several box office records. 

Karisma Kapoor is all set to entertain the audience once again with her upcoming movie Murder Mubarak. Talking about why she hates the word comeback, the actress told ETimes, “Oh my God. The word comeback, honestly, should be packed and parcelled away. Let's not keep doing that to us actors. You tell me when someone comes back to the office after a few years, is he or she making a comeback into the corporate world? He or she's just back to work. And people just behave normally with that person. I think that should be the way with actors as well, whether they’re male or female. But especially for females. People tend to reference the ‘comeback’ label a little too often and too easily."

The actress will also be seen in Abhinay Deo's series, Brown which is being backed by Zee Studios and is based on Abheek Barua's book The City of Death. The series also features Soni Razdan, Helen and Surya Sharma, among others.

