Kareena Kapoor Khan shares throwback photo of her maternity fashion, fans call her 'trend setter'

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has broken several stereotypes during her first and second pregnancies. From working throughout pregnancy or to resuming work post-one-month delivery, Bebo didn’t leave any chance to change the stereotypical notions of people regarding pregnant women.

On Thursday (Jul 29), Kareena took a stroll down memory lane and shared a throwback picture from her pregnancy days. The actress looks gorgeous in one shoulder olive coloured dress with a thigh-high slit. She paired her look with a cloth, necklace and bracelets. The ‘Jab we met’ actress completed her look with with tie-up heels and open hair.

Through her post, Kareena emphasised on the concept of maternity fashion. "Whoever said that maternity fashion isn’t a thing... was kinda wrong. And in case you couldn’t tell... ‘olive-d’ this dress a lil’ too much while expecting. I’ve captured this and more of my pregnancy journey in my book. #ThrowbackThursday," Kareena captioned her post.

Social media users were all praises for Kareena. One user wrote, “You are an inspiration. Thanks for teaching us such important lessons during your pregnancies,” while another commented, “Trend setter for a reason”. A third user wrote, “Keep posting pics like this bebo,” while a fourth one commented, “So beautiful looking.” Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also dropped heart and lovestruck emoji in the comments section.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan are parents to two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Kareena recently donned the hat of an author and launched her book titled ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible’. According to the 40-year-old, the book is ‘the ultimate manual for moms-to-be’.

Kareena said that the ‘book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies’. She also mentioned that the ‘Pregnancy Bible’ is vetted and approved by FOGSI, India's official body of gynecologists and obstetricians, along with the help of several expert voices.

(With ANI inputs)