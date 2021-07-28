Photos of Kareena Kapoor performing Yoga in white sports bra goes VIRAL on social media, fans say 'what a comeback'

Kareena Kapoor is the OG diva of Bollywood. The actress tirelessly worked throughout both her pregnancies and even donned the hat of the author for the first time. Kareena has always been an advocate of Yoga and has been practising it to shed her pregnancy weight.

Recently, two photos shared by a fan page of the actress is going viral on social media. In the first photo, Kareena can be seen performing Vrikshasana or the tree pose while in the second photo the actress performs Natarajasana or the dancers pose.

In the photos, Kareena is dressed in a white sports bra paired with dark grey leggings. The pictures also show her and Saif Ali Khan’s outdoor area which has chessboard like floor tiles and has a touch of nature as well. The staircase has ethnic tiles on it and the stairway is painted in red colour.

Kareena’s fans took to the comment section to compliment the actor on her determination. “Awesome Queen,” wrote one user while another commented, ‘What a comeback.’ A third user wrote, “Ur an inspiration,” while a fourth user wrote, “Kareena your are one and only Very Attractive, Hardworking, Most Beautiful and inspire the all....love uh most beautiful.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently launched her book titled ‘Pregnancy Bible’, which according to the actress is ‘the ultimate manual for moms-to-be’. Kareena said that the ‘book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies’.

She also mentioned that the ‘Pregnancy Bible’ is vetted and approved by FOGSI, India's official body of gynecologists and obstetricians, along with the help of several expert voices.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were blessed with their second child, son Jeh in February this year. They are already parents to four-year-old Taimur.