Kareena Kapoor Khan plays badminton with husband Saif Ali Khan at Pataudi palace, video goes viral

In the caption, Kareena Kapoor Khan also posed a challenge to her close friend Amrita Arora.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 09:05 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

At Pataudi Palace, Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan could be seen playing badminton. In the caption, Kareena also posed a challenge to her close friend Amrita Arora. Saif and Kareena have been wed for almost ten years.

Sharing the video, Kareena wrote, “Some Monday sport with the husband… not bad. Amuuu are you ready for the game? @amuaroraofficial. #Reels #ReelsInstagram #MondayMorning #ReelItFeelIt."

Saif wore orange shorts and a blue shirt, while Kareena wore a black tank top and white pants in the video. The video shows a stunning exterior view of the Pataudi Palace.

In a recent episode of Case Toh Banta Hai, Kareena Kapoor said that her character helped in increasing the revenue of Indian Railways.

She said, “Mere Geet play karne ke baad harem pants ki sale aur Indian Railways ki revenue, dono badh gayi hai by the way (After I played Geet, the sale of harem pants and revenues of Indian Railways both have increased by the way).”

When Varun Dhawan, who was playing a lawyer in the episode, asked Kareena to be serious about her court appointments, she replied, “Ab tu sikhayega mujhe, Sikhni hu main Bathinda ki, sab aata hai mujhe, train pakadne se lekar case jeetne tak (You will teach me? I am a Sikh woman from Bathinda, I know everything from catching a train to winning a case).”

Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. It is scheduled to release on August 11. South star Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh are also a part of the film.

