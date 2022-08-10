Laal Singh Chaddha star Kareena Kapoor Khan breaks silence on being trolled for calling Forrest Gump 'classist film'

Kareena Kapoor Khan/File photo

Days ago, Laal Singh Chaddha star Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is on a promotional spree, had spoken about any apprehensions she had before Aamir Khan starrer film's release in theatres on August 11. During her interview with News18, Kareena had said, "Our language and our sentiments and emotions are very different from theirs. So, we’ve adapted it for our Indian screens, and I’m sure people would enjoy it. But there are still a lot of people who still haven’t seen Forrest Gump. Because the masses would not have seen Forrest Gump." She had added, "It is an elitist kind of classist film. It's a film that the mass people they haven't seen, so they will see it for a story. They aren't gonna see it because it's a remake of Forrest Gump. Of course, Aamir (Khan) has made it for that but it's also a story that people would like to see."

Soon after, Kareena Kapoor Khan was brutally trolled for calling Academy-Award winning film Forrest Gump "an elitist kind of classist film." And now, the actress has responded to being trolled online for her remarks.

In a new interview with News18, Kareena, while reacting to a section of social media users trolling her for her comments, said that there's always one reason or another for which actors are trolled while adding that is the reason why she's not on Twitter. She further talked about why she made such a statement about Forrest Gump.

"Every day, there's one reason or the other for which we’re trolled. That's why I'm not on Twitter. I feel like it's for people who just want to keep venting and I don't have time for that. I'm very busy with my kids, family and work. I don’t have time for all this," Kareena told News18.

Clarifying why she said what she said about Forrest Gump, Kareena told the portal, "Somebody who probably doesn't speak English is going to watch the film for their love of the story which they've come to know from the trailer and not because it's a remake of a Hollywood film. It’s being dubbed in Tamil and Telugu too so that people can watch and enjoy it in their own language, and there’s nothing wrong in that. Not everyone in the world would have seen Forrest Gump!"

Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. It is scheduled to release on August 11. South star Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh are also a part of the film.