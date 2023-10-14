Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol celebrate India's iconic victory against Pakistan at World Cup 2023

After Team India defeated Pakistan in the World Cup tournament, several celebrities congratulated Men in Blue and celebrated the iconic win

India continued its victory streak against Pakistan, as Team Blue defeated Pakistan for the eighth time in the history of the ODI World Cup. On Saturday, the arch-rivals battled in the prestigious tournament of the 2023 World Cup. After the remarkable victory, several celebrities shared their reaction to the nail-biting match. Kareena Kapoor congratulated Team India, and wrote on Instagram, "Congratulations Team India (heart emojis) Always doing us proud...(National flag emoji)."

Here's Kareena Kapoor's reaction

Ayushmann Khurrana on X wrote, "Complete dominance in every aspect of the game. Top of the table. Well played team India."

Here's Ayushmann's tweet

On Instagram, Anil Kapoor shared a victory moment from the match, and wrote, "India roars to victory over Pakistan! What a match, what a win! #TeamIndia."

Here's Anil Kapoor's reaction

Ajay Devgn also celebrated iconic win of Team India, and wrote on Instagram, "The BEST bowling attack, the BEST batting line-up, we have it ALL! World Cup trophy...Here we come."

Here's Ajay Devgn's reaction

Sunny Deol also celebrated India's victory and expressed his happiness with his iconic Gadar dialogue. "Hindustan Zindabad. Gadar machadiya humare #MeninBLue ne aaj cricket ke madiaan mein. Huge congratulations to #TeamIndia and the entire nation celebrating this big win.

Here's Sunny Deol's reaction

About the India vs Pakistan World Cup match

In the earlier stages of the match, India showcased a remarkable comeback during the middle overs, successfully bowling out Pakistan for a mere 191 runs. Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja each claimed two wickets, causing Pakistan to lose eight wickets for a mere 39 runs after a promising partnership between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

Siraj and Pandya's timely strikes dismissed the Pakistan openers, while Siraj's dismissal of the Pakistan captain ended their threatening 82-run stand. Kuldeep's LBW dismissal of Saud Shakeel and his subsequent dismissal of Iftikhar Ahmed around his legs further destabilized Pakistan's batting lineup.

Bumrah's exceptional delivery dismissed Rizwan, followed by his removal of Shadab Khan in the next over. Pakistan's collapse continued, leading to their eventual all-out score of 191.