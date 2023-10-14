IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: India thrash Pakistan by 7 wickets in Ahmedabad; makes it 8-0 in WC

Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja each claimed two wickets, causing Pakistan to lose eight wickets for a mere 39 runs.

India maintained their clean sheet against Pakistan in the history of the ODI World Cup, securing a convincing seven-wicket victory over their arch-rivals in Ahmedabad on Saturday. This remarkable triumph marked India's record-extending 8th win over Pakistan in this prestigious tournament.

Siraj and Pandya's timely strikes dismissed the Pakistan openers, while Siraj's dismissal of the Pakistan captain ended their threatening 82-run stand. Kuldeep's LBW dismissal of Saud Shakeel and his subsequent dismissal of Iftikhar Ahmed around his legs further destabilized Pakistan's batting lineup.

Bumrah's exceptional delivery dismissed Rizwan, followed by his removal of Shadab Khan in the next over. Pakistan's collapse continued, leading to their eventual all-out score of 191.