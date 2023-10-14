Headlines

Cricket

IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: India thrash Pakistan by 7 wickets in Ahmedabad; makes it 8-0 in WC

Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja each claimed two wickets, causing Pakistan to lose eight wickets for a mere 39 runs.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 08:19 PM IST

India maintained their clean sheet against Pakistan in the history of the ODI World Cup, securing a convincing seven-wicket victory over their arch-rivals in Ahmedabad on Saturday. This remarkable triumph marked India's record-extending 8th win over Pakistan in this prestigious tournament.

In the earlier stages of the match, India showcased a remarkable comeback during the middle overs, successfully bowling out Pakistan for a mere 191 runs. Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja each claimed two wickets, causing Pakistan to lose eight wickets for a mere 39 runs after a promising partnership between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. 

Siraj and Pandya's timely strikes dismissed the Pakistan openers, while Siraj's dismissal of the Pakistan captain ended their threatening 82-run stand. Kuldeep's LBW dismissal of Saud Shakeel and his subsequent dismissal of Iftikhar Ahmed around his legs further destabilized Pakistan's batting lineup. 

Bumrah's exceptional delivery dismissed Rizwan, followed by his removal of Shadab Khan in the next over. Pakistan's collapse continued, leading to their eventual all-out score of 191.

