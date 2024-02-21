Twitter
Headlines

DNA Explainer: What is MSP and how is it decided by Centre?

Kangana Ranaut slams Twinkle Khanna for comparing men with polythene bags: 'Nepo kids born with silver spoon...'

Meet Indian cricketer who lives in luxurious house, much costlier than Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Tendulkar’s

DNA TV Show: Why farmers' issues still not resolved despite four rounds of talks

Watch viral video: World's biggest snake discovered in Amazon rainforest; it measures 26-feet long, weighs 500 kg

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA Explainer: What is MSP and how is it decided by Centre?

Kangana Ranaut slams Twinkle Khanna for comparing men with polythene bags: 'Nepo kids born with silver spoon...'

Meet Indian cricketer who lives in luxurious house, much costlier than Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Tendulkar’s

Benefits of drinking warm milk before going to sleep

Know the selection process of Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid

Players with most wins in international cricket

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

IND vs ENG Test Series 2024 Highlights | India Lead Series By 2-1 Against England | IND v ENG Recap

IND vs ENG: Setback For India! Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For 4th Test In Ranchi vs England

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List After He Scored Consecutive Two 200's

Kangana Ranaut slams Twinkle Khanna for comparing men with polythene bags: 'Nepo kids born with silver spoon...'

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Rakul Preet Singh marries Jackky Bhagnani; Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan, Nayanthara congratulate newlyweds

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut slams Twinkle Khanna for comparing men with polythene bags: 'Nepo kids born with silver spoon...'

Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at Twinkle Khanna for her opinions on feminism and equality. Check out what did Twinkle say that prompted such an angry reaction from Kangana.

article-main

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 11:12 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kangana Ranaut, who is known for voicing her opinion, lashed out against Twinkle Khanna for her take on equality. The Panga actress shared a reel of Twinkle in which the latter was humorously comparing men with plastic bags, and criticised the actress-turned-author for her opinions.

"What are these privileged brats who call their men polythene bags, are they trying to be cool? Nepo kids born with silver spoon, given film careers on golden platters, couldn't do justice to that for sure, least they could do find some joy and fulfilment in selflessness of motherhood that also seems like a curse in their case what exactly do they want to be? Vegetables? Is that feminism?", wrote Kangana.

What did Twinkle Khanna say?

In the video shared by Kangana Ranaut, Twinkle was seen speaking at an event in Delhi in December when she said, "I keep saying this repeatedly. I think we do need men. It's almost like a handbag. You can carry things in a plastic bag but it's nice to have a kelly. It's pretty much that. So having said that, I think it's an equal partnership. But what is real equality?".

She further added, "A lot of women here will say that we are probaby on the forefronts of progressive relationships. But how progressive are we when even if we're working and making money and doing all the things, 90% of the childcare is our responsibility, houshold duties are still our responsibility. So we are making that progress. Are we equal? Definitely not. And the only way we are going to get ahead is if we teach our kids, our sons and daughters to make sure that they build this equal world. We are still suffering from hundreds of years of patriarchy but we'll get there and one handbag, one dessert, one relevant irrelevant man at a time."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by YFLO Delhi (@yflodelhi)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will next be seen in the political drama Emergency, in which she plays the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana has also directed the upcoming film, which also stars late Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman. Emergency releases in cinemas on June 14 and will clash at the box office with Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion.

READ | Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who worked with many superstars, was married twice, has 3 children, was unable to walk for months due to..

Maharashtra government approves Bill to extend 10% reservation to Marathas

Meet actress who made debut with superhit film, then gave flop films, quit acting after marriage, changed name, is now..

Meet actress who did superhit film with Salman, quit acting after many flop films, converted to Islam for love, she is..

Virat Kohli spotted in London after birth of son Akaay, see viral pic

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE