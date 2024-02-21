Kangana Ranaut slams Twinkle Khanna for comparing men with polythene bags: 'Nepo kids born with silver spoon...'

Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at Twinkle Khanna for her opinions on feminism and equality. Check out what did Twinkle say that prompted such an angry reaction from Kangana.

Kangana Ranaut, who is known for voicing her opinion, lashed out against Twinkle Khanna for her take on equality. The Panga actress shared a reel of Twinkle in which the latter was humorously comparing men with plastic bags, and criticised the actress-turned-author for her opinions.

"What are these privileged brats who call their men polythene bags, are they trying to be cool? Nepo kids born with silver spoon, given film careers on golden platters, couldn't do justice to that for sure, least they could do find some joy and fulfilment in selflessness of motherhood that also seems like a curse in their case what exactly do they want to be? Vegetables? Is that feminism?", wrote Kangana.

What did Twinkle Khanna say?

In the video shared by Kangana Ranaut, Twinkle was seen speaking at an event in Delhi in December when she said, "I keep saying this repeatedly. I think we do need men. It's almost like a handbag. You can carry things in a plastic bag but it's nice to have a kelly. It's pretty much that. So having said that, I think it's an equal partnership. But what is real equality?".

She further added, "A lot of women here will say that we are probaby on the forefronts of progressive relationships. But how progressive are we when even if we're working and making money and doing all the things, 90% of the childcare is our responsibility, houshold duties are still our responsibility. So we are making that progress. Are we equal? Definitely not. And the only way we are going to get ahead is if we teach our kids, our sons and daughters to make sure that they build this equal world. We are still suffering from hundreds of years of patriarchy but we'll get there and one handbag, one dessert, one relevant irrelevant man at a time."





Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will next be seen in the political drama Emergency, in which she plays the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana has also directed the upcoming film, which also stars late Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman. Emergency releases in cinemas on June 14 and will clash at the box office with Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion.



