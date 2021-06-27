Headlines

KRK calls Arjun Kapoor 'Tiger' by sharing his photo with Malaika Arora, reveals reason

The photo was earlier shared by Malaika Arora on Arjun Kapoor's birthday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 27, 2021, 12:30 PM IST

On Arjun Kapoor's birthday celebrated on June 26, Kamaal R Khan aka KRK dropped an unusual wish. The actor and film critic took to his Twitter page and posted a photo of Malaika Arora and him which the former shared on her Instagram page. KRK tweeted, "Bhai Launde #ArjunKapoor Tiger Hai Tu. Gurda Hai Tere Main. Dunke Ki Chot Par Cheen Liya! Salute you!" However, people started quizzing him about the real meaning of his caption.

To which Kamaal wrote, "Dear people, why do you always think wrong? Main Toh #EkVillain2 Ko #SidharthMalhotra Se Cheen Ne Ki Baat Kar Raha Hun! Nothing else!"

Earlier, KRK had also tweeted about Arjun stating, "Thank you so much @arjunk26 Bhai for your call and long discussion. Now I understood that you are only my real friend in Bollywood. And you are the only real MARD who is not scared of anyone. Now I will never criticise your film."

For the uninitiated, Salman Khan filed a defamation case against KRK following the release of his new film 'Radhe'. While KRK has claimed the suit was an outcome of his review of the film, Salman's legal team has declared the defamation case pertains to personal attacks, particularly comments KRK made about the star's NGO, Being Human.

According to Salman's legal team, the suit against KRK was filed because the latter "has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand 'Being Human' are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits."

