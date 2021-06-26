Malaika Arora shares loved-up photo with Arjun Kapoor, calls him 'sunshine' in birthday post

That Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are in a steady relationship for the last few years is no secret. And ever since the couple made their relationship public in 2019, the two have often taken to social media to shower love on each other and have also spoken about togetherness while respecting individual choices and opinions in their interviews thereafter.

On Saturday, Malaika took to her Instagram handle to share a loved-up photo with Arjun while extending birthday wishes to the 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' actor. In the picture, Malaika and Arjun can be seen hugging each other while sharing a laugh as they candidly pose for the camera.

Take a look at the photo here:

Recently, in an interview with Film Companion, Arjun had spoken about dating 'someone older with a son from an earlier marriage'.

Arjun said, "I don't try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there... And I've been in that situation where I've seen things pan out publicly and it's not always very nice, because there are kids affected."

He added, "I try and keep a respectful boundary. I do what she's comfortable with. And my career should not hinge on my relationship. So you have to create boundaries. I talk about it today because there is a certain respect and regard given to the relationship. We have given it time. I have tried to give it a certain amount of dignity by giving it space, and not having it be in your face."

About his marriage plans, Arjun had revealed in a live session with Bollywood Hungama last year, that it is not planned yet, but he won't hide it when it happens. "Not planned and not thought about it right now, but like I always say, I will not hide it,” Arjun had said.

For the unversed, Arjun celebrated his 37th birthday with a bash at the Taj hotel in Mumbai on Friday and the who's who of tinsel town including actors Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ali Bhatt and others were in attendance.