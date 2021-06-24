Went through traumatic experiences with my son’s suicide, bankruptcy in Hollywood: Kabir Bedi

Kabir Bedi who recently became an author with his autobiography 'Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor' has been baring it all. The veteran actor opened up about his son Siddharth Bedi's death by suicide and also about his bankruptcy. Now, during an interaction with Brut India, Kabir spoke at length about the same and also about playing non-Indian characters in international shows and films.

On bankruptcy, the veteran actor told in a video, "I went through traumatic experiences with my son’s suicide, with my bankruptcy in Hollywood. It’s very humiliating for a celebrity to be bankrupted. But you have to find ways of rising and resurrecting yourself. All through my life, I’ve reinvented myself."

Earlier during an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Kabir spoke about his son by stating, "Siddharth was a very brilliant young man… He was exceptional in his abilities, and then suddenly, one day, he couldn't think. We tried so hard to first figure out what was wrong, and for three years, we battled these unknown ghosts, and eventually, he had this extremely violent breakout in the streets of Montreal, and it took eight policemen to nail him down. And then, the doctors in Montreal finally diagnosed him as schizophrenic."

Bedi added, "He came to Los Angeles and I and we tried our best to battle this. In the end, it is a battle that I lost because he chose to go through suicide. He couldn't bear the world that schizophrenia gave him."