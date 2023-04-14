Jawan: Leaked synopsis, set pics reveal Shah Rukh Khan's swag and plot details, huge cameos hinted; fans excited

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

It’s less than two months to the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s mega action film Jawan. The Atlee directorial marks the Bollywood debut of two Tamil stars – Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The four stalwarts coming together has made the film one of the most eagerly anticipated ones this year. And regular leaks only help its cause even though they do give out some spoilers.

Possible spoilers for Jawan ahead!

A few days ago, footage of Shah Rukh and Nayanthara shooting a song atop a boat surfaced online. Now, the film’s synopsis and new set pics showing a brand new look of Shah Rukh have leaked online. On Thursday night, several fans and Twitter users shared grainy pictures of a bald Shah Rukh, purportedly from the sets of Jawan. His character was in face bandages and clothes similar to the film’s first look reveal video, which meant the pitcures could be authentic.

Reacting to the look, one fan wrote, “Exciteddd for this, but stop with the leaks already.” Another wrote, “Excited to see a bald old man SRK though.” However, there was a bigger leak online. Several overseas exhibitors and theatre chains have begun to list the film on their websites and their kistings include a detailed cameo of the film, giving away an outline of the plot.

The synopsis reads: “An emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society, in an attempt to get even with his past, driven by a personal vendetta while keeping up to a promise made years ago. A high-octane action thriller where he is up against a dreadful monstrous outlaw who knows no fear and has caused extreme suffering to many. In the journey he will cross paths with a high-minded seasoned lady officer whose emotions might get the better of her as she gets involved in this battle. As his past catches up with him, to overcome the challenges and restore the harmony in their world, he will need all the firepower and intelligence to do so.”

#ShahRukhKhan #Jawan Hindi slotted for 02/June/2023 release in Qatar, UAE & GCC.



Synopsis Available NOW in the booking app.



Approximate Running Time 2 Hrs 45 Minutes.



An @Atlee_dir Film #SRK #Jawan2June pic.twitter.com/AP9BszykI7 — Sai Amruth (@iamvsj) April 12, 2023

Many Tamil fans of Atlee pointed out that the plot seemed eerily similar to his film Theri, which starred Vijay in the lead. While it is not confirmed if the leaked synopsis is genuine, it aligns with another synopsis of the film that had appeared on its IMDB page last month. “A common man is punished for a mistake he did not commit. How does the false event affect him and how does he fix it? How did he overcome those who put him through this trouble,” that one had read.

And if that’s not all, listing from New Zealand theatre seems to have spoiled two superstarry cameos from the film. In the section of the cast for the film, the message reads, “Jawan is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language action thriller film written and directed by Atlee. It stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani while Deepika Padukone and Vijay make cameo appearances.” While it has been rumoured that Vijay and Deepika are making cameo appearances in the film, nothing has been confirmed so far.

Looks like @actorvijay cameo is confirmed. Jawan listed in NZ theatre . See the synopsis pic.twitter.com/c7wkinq6nN — South Movie Glitz (@MovieglitzSouth) March 31, 2023

For now, fans will have to wait and see if any or all of these leaks are genuine. The film’s teaser and trailer are not expected to be released before May and it hits the screen on June 2. Till then, it’s as good as anybody’s guess!