Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Janhvi Kapoor talks about making film featuring her family members, says 'we'll have to call it nepotism'

Janhvi Kapoor made a joke about wanting a movie where everyone can work together because she hasn't been able to spend out with any of them.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 09:56 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor talks about making film featuring her family members, says 'we'll have to call it nepotism'
Boney Kapoor/Instagram

Jahnvi Kapoor, who will next be seen in Good Luck Jerry, has claimed that because everyone in her family is so busy with their jobs, the only time they have to spend together is when they are both working on the same project. Boney Kapoor, Janhvi's father, is a filmmaker; Arjun Kapoor, a half-brother, is an actor; and Khushi Kapoor, the younger sister, is preparing her feature debut. Janhvi made a joke about wanting a movie where everyone can work together because she hasn't been able to spend out with any of them owing to their hectic schedules.

Janhvi made the remark as she reflected on how working on Mili had been the most time she had recently spent with her father Boney. In the Boney Kapoor-produced survival thriller, Janhvi plays a trapped victim fighting for her life in a freezer. She provided an unexpected response when asked if there was a possibility that she may collaborate with Arjun Kapoor as well.

The actor told Pinkvilla, "I hope so. I really hope so. The thing is that I think because we are all working so much...touchwood...we are not getting to spend as much time together as a family as I would want us to. And I think the most time I have spent with Papa has been during the shoot of Mili because we were creatively doing something together. So I think the only way now to get the family together is to just do a film, and like cast everyone in the family."

She added, "Maybe we'll have to call it nepotism only because it's all in the family. But yeah I would love to do a film with him."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
England's red ball skipper Ben Stokes announces shock retirement from ODI format
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.