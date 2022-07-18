Janhvi Kapoor talks about 'character assassination', says she worries about being perceived as 'vulgar'

Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor, an actor, thinks that worrying constantly about being "put together" has a bigger impact on her than the pressure to look attractive all the time. She acknowledged that it is taxing to constantly be conscious of her attire, particularly when she is wearing casual clothing or being photographed outside the gym. Janhvi, who is frequently photographed at the gym, says she is somewhat worried about being captured in a certain way that can be interpreted as vulgar.

Speaking to Film Companion, Janhvi said, “For some reason, the gym is where people see me the most. Some days I just want to look comfortable and not care about if ‘this is going to look vulgar’ if the photo is taken at a certain angle. This irritates me. I don’t care if someone thinks if it is pretty or hot, I care if someone thinks that I am looking vulgar. I don’t think that any girl steps out with the intention of looking vulgar. Sometimes you get photographed in a certain way or people perceive you in a certain way and they character assassinate you, even though you make choices based on your comfort. That bothers me.” However, she tries to not let it rile her. “It’s a small price to pay,” she added.

With the release of the movie Dhadak in 2018, Janhvi made her Bollywood debut. Since then, she has been in a number of films, including Gunjan Saxena, Roohi, and Ghost Stories. She is getting ready for the release of her movie Good Luck Jerry as well as Varun Dhawan's Bawal. With her close friend Sara Ali Khan, she recently made her second visit on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan. There, she discussed adjusting to the loss of her mother, renowned star Sridevi, in 2018. While admitting that she is happier than she has been in a while, Jahnvi also acknowledged that she is still processing her loss.