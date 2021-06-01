Janhvi Kapoor 'happy' about constant comparisons with her late mother Sridevi, find out why

Since the time it was announced that Janhvi Kapoor will be making her Bollywood debut, people have been comparing her with her late mother and legendary actor Sridevi. Sadly, before her debut film 'Dhadak' hit the big screens, Sridevi passed away. But that hasn't stopped people from talking about Janhvi's performances and remembering her late mother while doing so. Now, as the young actor graced the cover of Elle India, she spoke about the constant comparisons between Sridevi and her.

Janhvi told the magazine, "It’s not a pressure, but a responsibility, and I am happy about it. Being my mother’s daughter has opened up many doors for me and given me a lot of love that maybe I haven’t been so deserving of. The flip side is that people have high expectations from me, but I understand that too. And I am happy about it because if I have to be compared, why not be compared with the best."

Talking about what was going on in her mind during the release of her first film 'Dhadak', Janhvi shared, "Because of what was happening in my personal life, I was very disconnected from what was happening around me. In hindsight, I would have been more engaged. I would have tried to create more of an impression. I was getting a certain amount of attention, but my mind was somewhere else altogether."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jahnvi will next be seen in 'Good Luck Jerry' which is directed by Siddharth Sengupta. The film is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah and Aanand L Rai.