In Pics: Khushi Kapoor spotted with her pooch, but her phone wallpaper steals the show

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor is back from the US and spending time with her family amid the coronavirus lockdown. Often she is snapped by the paparazzi while cycling with her sister and actor Janhvi Kapoor or while going for a walk with her pet dog. On Tuesday evening, Khushi was seen while going on a walk with her pooch and was snapped by the shutterbugs present there.

She was seen wearing a black tee and black track pants with white sneakers. Khushi completed her look with a white headband and a pink mask.

But what caught everyone's attention was Khushi's phone wallpaper. The star kid has a major throwback photo featuring her late mother holding her as a kid. Khushi was all smiles while posing for the paps before she headed home.

Khushi is yet to make her Bollywood debut and she hasn't disclosed her plans of doing so yet. A year back, the star kid had addressed the trolls who teased for her not 'looking' like her mother Sridevi.

She wrote on her Instagram page, "People still s**t on me. I’m kind of shy and awkward. Obviously, sometimes, the hate gets to you, especially being so young. I just want people to know I am a real person. I didn’t really know how to handle it, so my self-esteem issues and insecurities stem from that. As a child, it affected the way I saw my parents. I didn’t look like my mom and I didn’t look like my sister, so sometimes, people would point that out and make fun of me. I wasn’t the healthiest about it at some point and it affected the way I would eat and the way I would dress."