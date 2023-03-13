Jacqueline Fernandez's makeup artiste says Naatu Naatu 'bought' Oscars win: 'What all we can get when we have money'

Shaan Mutthatil mocked RRR's Oscars win

RRR song Naatu Naatu’s win at the 95th Academy Awards is being feted by everybody across India. Well, almost everybody. Makeup artiste and actress Jacqeline Fernandez’s friend Shaan Muttathil has alleged that RRR’s win has been possible because of ‘money’ hinting that the film ‘bought’ the award.

After an international publication posted a video of Deepika Padukone announcing Naatu Naatu performance at the Oscars from earlier today, Muttathil mocked the song and its win in the comments section. “Hahahah this is so funny. I thought only in India we could buy awards lol. But now even Oscars. Money and what all we can get when we have the money. Even Oscars lol,” the makeup artiste wrote.

Naatu Naatu beat some big names in the Best Original Song category, including Diane Warren’s Applause from Tell It Like A Woman, Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand from Top Gun Maverick, Rihanna’s Lift Me Up from Black Panther Wakanda Forever, and Ryan Lott’s This is a Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once. Incidentally, Applause featured Jacqueline as she was one of the stars of Tell It Like A Woman.

The comments were not taken kindly by fans, many of whom told Muttathil that ‘nobody cared’ for his opinion. After a screenshot of his comment was shared online, many said he was acting ‘jealous’ since his friend Jacqueline’s song did not win the award.

RRR is a fictionalised account of the exploits of two real-life Indian revolutionaries from the 1920s. Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani and picturised on the film’s two leads – Ram Charan and Jr NTR – is an energetic dance track that has become a viral global sensation since the film’s international release last year. The original Telugu version of the song has been sung by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. The song’s choreography, which has earned praise worldwide, has been done by Prem Rakshith.