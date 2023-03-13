Oscars 2023 full list of winners: Everything Everywhere All At Once wins big; RRR, The Elephant Whisperers also triumph

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 09:04 AM IST

Oscars 2023 full list of winners

The 95th Academy Awards, commonly known as the Oscar Awards, were given out in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12 (Monday morning India time). Over a hundred films vied for the coveted awards in 23 categories, and the contenders included three Indian films as well, of which two emerged victorious, creating history. Absurdist sci-fi adventure Everything Everywhere All At Once and German war drama All Quiet on the Western Front dominated the night with the most awards while RRR and The Elephant Whisperers kept the Indian flag flying high. Here are all the winners from cinema’s big night this year:

Best Picture: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Actor: Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Best Supporting Actress: Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Best Original Screenplay: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Sarah Polley (Women Talking)

Best Animated Feature Film: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinnochio

Best International Feature Film: All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Documentary Feature: Navalny

Best Documentary Short Subject: The Elephant Whisperers

Best Live Action Short Film: An Irish Goodbye

Best Animated Short Film: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Best Original Score: Volker Bertelmann (All Quiet on the Western Front)

Best Original Song: MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose (Naatu Naatu from RRR)

Best Sound: Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon, Mark Taylor (Top Gun Maverick)

Best Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck, Ernestine Hipper (All Quiet on the Western Front)

Best Cinematography: James Friend (All Quiet on the Western Front)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley (The Whale)

Best Costume Design: Ruth Carter (Black Panther Wakanda Forever)

Best Film Editing: Paul Rogers (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Visual Effects: Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett (Avatar: The Way of Water)