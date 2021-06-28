Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan drops out of college, writes 'giving it all to acting as of now'

Late actor Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar's son Babil Khan has announced something about him on his Instagram page. Yes, he has dropped out of college to concentrate on his acting career. Babil was studying at the University of Westminster in London and pursuing a Bachelor of Arts. He shared photos of himself behind the camera which were clicked during his college days. Babil also tagged his classmates with whom he created memories at the university.

He wrote, "I will miss you so much. My beautiful friends. I have a very tight circle here in Mumbai, literally 2-3 friends in total. You all gave me a home in a strange cold place and made me feel like I belonged. Thank you, I love you. Film BA, dropping out today, with over 120 credits cause I’m giving it all to acting as of now. Goodbye, university of Westminster."

Babil added, "I love you my truest friends. @aryanvij, @khayatchakerverty, @logan_maniac @ozzyoscs8 @keepingupwithcaroli @mattradslvov @louis_berman @matho.p @rebecca_sprague @crimsonwasp @thenameistoner @jadealbas @joetuttttttt @joenwade @joe.cretney @jolewis00 @m.g_evans @ege.erkol @loukarayiannis @maisy_jacobs @pauline_mcgrath, (Julia Maria ChaciÅ„ska), @ben_vacher, @angelicabizzotto, @camdenroque, @clara_gienger, @sarazvieira, @charl.ew, @chrisfernandezfilm, @fredqvortrup, @gabriel_finn12, @gabriellesoans11, @_retseh, @izirw, @james_sinton, @jamesfarrellfilm, @lucy_crow_, (Phoebe Humphries), @roksanabudych_, @ssarcevski, @skye_mcdd, @tomoz.h, (Tom Smith), @athenahadjistefanou, @v_stanek, @jacknastyy, @maryralphs, @lukeainger, @marinellaroshchina, @louis_eddy_."

Babil is all set to make his acting debut with a Netflix original titled 'Qala' opposite Triptii Dimri. The show is produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma's home banner Clean Slate Filmz.

Babil is also set to work with Shoojit Sircar in his forthcoming project.