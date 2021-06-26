Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan bags new project with 'Piku' makers Shoojit Sircar, Ronnie Lahiri

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan, who is all set to make his screen debut with ‘Qala’ has bagged another project and will be soon working with producer Ronnie Lahiri and director Shoojit Sircar.

Ronnie Lahiri on Saturday (June 26) took to his Instagram and shared an emotional post talking about taking Irrfan Khan's legacy ahead. He shared a few photos, giving a sneak peak into the project he is working on with Babil.

In the photos, Babil can be seen having a conversation with Shoojit and Ronnie. Sharing the pictures, Shoojit wrote, “Honoured to take forward your legacy Irrfan sir. Worked with a legend like you, And now Babil. If this is not Providence, what is? @babil.i.k @shoojitsircar @filmsrisingsun.”

Soon after the post post got shared, Babil dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Currently the exciting project is under wraps and not much has been revealed about it, so we will have to wait a little more for further details.

Shoojit and Ronnie have previously worked with Irrfan Khan in ‘Piku’ which also stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. Irrfan passed away last year in April after a fighting a battler with cancer.

Meanwhile, Babil will soon make his Bollywood debut in ‘Qala’ opposite Triptii Dimri. The project will be produced by actor Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Ssharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz, which had also backed Dimri’s ‘Bulbbul'. The Anita Dutt directorial will also feature actor Swastika Mukherjee. Previously, Dutt narrated ‘Qala’ as a heart beaking story "about a daughter who craves her mother's love."