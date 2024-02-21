Twitter
WhatsApp rival Signal launches usernames to keep your phone number private

Shehbaz Sharif to be Pakistan's PM, Asif Ali Zardari to be President as PPP, PML-N agree to form coalition government

India's highest paid actor earned Rs 4.5 crore per minute for cameo, it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Vijay, Prabhas, Rajni

Meet man, owns India’s most expensive car, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, he is known as…

This 'haunted, cursed' bungalow 'ruined' three Bollywood superstars, all went bankrupt, lost stardom after living there

WhatsApp rival Signal launches usernames to keep your phone number private

Shehbaz Sharif to be Pakistan's PM, Asif Ali Zardari to be President as PPP, PML-N agree to form coalition government

India's highest paid actor earned Rs 4.5 crore per minute for cameo, it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Vijay, Prabhas, Rajni

India's highest paid actor earned Rs 4.5 crore per minute for cameo, it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Vijay, Prabhas, Rajni

This actor earned Rs 35 crore for a mere eight-minute cameo, making him the highest-paid actor in India

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 01:18 PM IST

Edited by

It was only three decades ago roughly when the first time an Indian actor breached the Rs 1-crore mark in terms of remuneration for a film. Since then, the fees charged by Indian superstars have increased by tens and hundreds, with the biggest stars of the day charging over Rs 100 crore per film. But among them is one name, who managed to negotiate a fees of Rs 4.50 crore per minute, and that too, only for a cameo appearance.

How Ajay Devgn became India’s highest-paid actor

If we talk about outright earnings from a film, names like Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, and Thalapathy Vijay rule the roost. All these actors have earned in excess of Rs 100 crore per film, with some of them taking over Rs 200 crore for one film, after accounting for share in profits from their biggest hits. But even then, their per-minute earning comes out to Rs 2-3 crore. However, Ajay Devgn left them all in the shade in 2021 when he reportedly charged Rs 35 crore for appearing in a brief role in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Ajay was on screen for only eight minutes in the film, meaning his per-minute fees was over Rs 4.5 crore for the film.

Ajay Devgn’s fees in RRR and other films

In RRR, Ajay – along with Shriya Saran – appeared in a flashback scene in cameos. The star reportedly charged the massive fees given his workload on the film and the film’s sheer scale (RRR was mounted on a Rs 500-crore budget). However, his fees isn’t always this high. The actor reportedly charges the same amount – Rs 35 crore – as fees for even full appearances. However, when he is leading a film, Ajay also takes 50% share in profits. This means that for films like Tanhaji and Drishyam 2, his fees exceeds over Rs 100 crore.

Ajay Devgn’s upcoming films

In 2024, Ajay is returning to his iconic role of supercop Bajirao Singham in the film series’ third edition Singham Again. The film, which is part of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe, has a huge support cast, including Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. It releases on August 15. But before that, he will be seen in the psychological thriller Shaitaan, which also stars Jyotika and R Madhavan. The film hits the theatres on March 8. Ajay also has the sports biopic Maidaan in the pipeline.

