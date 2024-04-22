Twitter
AP SSC 10th Results 2024: Andhra Pradesh Board class 10th result DECLARED, 86.69% pass; direct link here

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance to make big announcement on April 25, to unveil a new free…

This actress was thrown out of 13 films, body-shamed, labelled 'manhoos' by producers, then gave solo Rs 100-crore hit

Delhi School News: Government issues advisory as temperature soars in Delhi-NCR

Manushi Chhillar reacts to 30-year age gap with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Akshay Kumar: 'There had to be a way...'

Bollywood

India's highest paid actor earned Rs 275 crore per film, gave no hit after that; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas, Ranbir

This actor earned Rs 275 crore for a single film but did not see another box office hit after that

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 22, 2024, 10:06 AM IST

India's highest paid actor
Not long ago, Rs 100 crore was considered a good amount for a film’s box office collection. Two decades ago, the biggest Indian films made as much worldwide and even 10 years ago, many hits were still earning the amount domestically. Today, this is the amount top stars charge per film. And for the highest paid Indian actor, even Rs 100 crore is like loose change.

India’s highest-paid actor, who charged Rs 275 crore for a film

In 2016, Aamir Khan starred in Nitesh Tiwary’s Dangal. The sports drama was based on the life of wrestlers Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari with Aamir playing their father and coach Mahavir Phogat. For the film, Aamir charged Rs 35 crore up front as his fees as per a Bollywood Hungama report. The article also added that he earned Rs 100 crore as part of the profit-sharing agreement in his contract. Dangal earned over Rs 500 crore during its initial run.


A poster of Dangal

The following year, the film released in China, where it broke all box office records. Dangal earned over Rs 1400 crore in China, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of all time with a worldwide gross of over Rs 2000 crore. This China run earned Aamir a further Rs 140 crore in profits. This meant that his total earnings from Dangal stood at Rs 275 crore.

 

Aamir Khan’s box office run after Dangal

While Dangal was creating mayhem in China, Aamir featured in another film that set the box office on fire there. The film was Secret Superstar, where the actor had a cameo. The Zaira Wasim-starrer earned over Rs 900 crore worldwide. But Aamir’s solo films after Dangal did not fare well. The actor appeared in Thugs of Hindostan in 2018, which ended up being one of the biggest box office bombs in Bollywood history. After a four-year break, Aamir returned with Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022, but that film also failed, giving Aamir one of his longest periods without a solo hit.

