Bollywood

Aamir Khan files FIR after video of him 'promoting particular party' circulates ahead of Lok Sabha elections: 'We are..'

Aamir Khan took legal action against a fake political ad in which he was seen promoting a 'particular political party' that went viral on social media.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 12:04 PM IST

Aamir Khan
On Tuesday, the spokesperson of Aamir Khan issued an official statement after a fake political ad in which he can be seen promoting a particular party circulated ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

The official spokesperson of Aamir Khan stated, “We want to clarify that Mr. Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising public awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections. We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party."

He added, "He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue. He has reported the matter to various authorities related to this issue, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police. Mr. Khan would like to urge all Indians to come out and vote and be an active part of our electoral process."

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Eid, Bollywood's 'perfectionist' Aamir Khan was spotted outside his building with his sons Junaid and Azad, distributing sweets to the paparazzi. Junaid is the son of Aamir and his first wife, Reena Dutta. He also has a sister, Ira. Azad is the son of Aamir and his second wife, Kiran Rao.

Aamir adorably holds his sons close to him while they get clicked. There were sounds of dhol beats around his residence.

On the professional front, he next has 'Sitaare Zameen Par' in the pipeline. The actor also recently produced 'Laapataa Ladies', along with his ex-wife Kiran. The film is directed by Kiran and stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan. Meanwhile, Junaid is set to make his film debut with the upcoming movie 'Maharaj', directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra.

