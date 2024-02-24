India's biggest flop film, ended career of actor as a hero, had superstars, earned just Rs 4.4 crore, the film...

Rajat Bedi is best known for portraying Raj Saxena in the 2003 film 'Koi... Mil Gaya' which starred Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in lead roles.

Bollywood actress Tabu was one of the top actresses in the film industry. She worked with many superstars and is still appreciated by audiences for her skillful acting and screen presence. While Tabu has worked with many stars in the '90s, in the year 1998, she worked with a new actor in a crime thriller film. The film titled '2001: Do Hazaar Ek' had a superstar cast of Dimple Kapadia, Jackie Shroff, and Tabu, along with the newcomer Rajat Bedi.

'2001: Do Hazaar Ek' marked the Bollywood debut of Rajat Bedi as a lead hero in Bollywood. But, unfortunately, this film also turned out to be his last film as a lead actor. After '2001: Do Hazaar Ek' was released in 1998, it was such a super flop at the box office that Rajat Bedi never again got cast as a lead actor in films.

Made for Rs 3.2 crore, '2001: Do Hazaar Ek' went on to earn only R 4.4 crore in India and Rs 4.47 crore (worldwide). This film proved to be a disaster not only for Rajat Bedi's career but Tabu's as well.

Rajat Bedi, who is the son of filmmaker Narendra Bedi, grandson of writer Rajendra Bedi, and brother of actor Manek Bedi, never succeeded as a lead hero in Bollywood. In the last 30 years of his career, Rajat Bedi has worked in over 40 films and is mostly known for playing negative characters in films.

Rajat Bedi might not have given any solo hits in his career but he is considered to be a versatile actor. He is also a fitness enthusiast and often shares his workout tips on social media.

