Twitter
Headlines

Farmers' protest: Haryana extends mobile internet suspension in seven districts amid 'Delhi Chalo' agitation

UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam cancelled, CM Yogi Adityanath orders

India's biggest flop film, ended career of actor as a hero, had superstars, earned just Rs 4.4 crore, the film...

PM Modi to begin 2-day visit to Gujarat today; gift projects worth more than Rs 52,250 crore

Meet teacher-turned-film producer, battled polio, works with Mukesh Ambani, gave three Rs 100-crore hits in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India's biggest flop film, ended career of actor as a hero, had superstars, earned just Rs 4.4 crore, the film...

Meet actor who got married thrice, gave no solo hits, has Rs 200 crore net worth, is married to a superstar, wife is...

Watch: England fans mock Indian skipper Rohit Sharma after another dismissal by James Anderson, video goes viral

Lord Vishnu's 10 avatar Kalki to take birth in this city

7 well-liked fruits with high sugar content

10 vegetables that can naturally reduce sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

MIW vs DCW Highlights: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 4 Wickets | WPL 2024 Match Number 1

WPL 2024 Match 1, MIW vs DCW: Mumbai Indians Wins The Toss, Choose To Bowl First In Chinnaswamy

WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan With Other Bollywood Stars Slay The Women's Premier League

India's biggest flop film, ended career of actor as a hero, had superstars, earned just Rs 4.4 crore, the film...

Meet teacher-turned-film producer, battled polio, works with Mukesh Ambani, gave three Rs 100-crore hits in...

Meet actor who got married thrice, gave no solo hits, has Rs 200 crore net worth, is married to a superstar, wife is...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

India's biggest flop film, ended career of actor as a hero, had superstars, earned just Rs 4.4 crore, the film...

Rajat Bedi is best known for portraying Raj Saxena in the 2003 film 'Koi... Mil Gaya' which starred Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in lead roles.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Feb 24, 2024, 02:59 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood actress Tabu was one of the top actresses in the film industry. She worked with many superstars and is still appreciated by audiences for her skillful acting and screen presence. While Tabu has worked with many stars in the '90s, in the year 1998, she worked with a new actor in a crime thriller film. The film titled '2001: Do Hazaar Ek' had a superstar cast of Dimple Kapadia, Jackie Shroff, and Tabu, along with the newcomer Rajat Bedi.

'2001: Do Hazaar Ek' marked the Bollywood debut of Rajat Bedi as a lead hero in Bollywood. But, unfortunately, this film also turned out to be his last film as a lead actor. After '2001: Do Hazaar Ek' was released in 1998, it was such a super flop at the box office that Rajat Bedi never again got cast as a lead actor in films. 

Made for Rs 3.2 crore, '2001: Do Hazaar Ek' went on to earn only R 4.4 crore in India and Rs 4.47 crore (worldwide). This film proved to be a disaster not only for Rajat Bedi's career but Tabu's as well. 

Rajat Bedi, who is the son of filmmaker Narendra Bedi, grandson of writer Rajendra Bedi, and brother of actor Manek Bedi, never succeeded as a lead hero in Bollywood. In the last 30 years of his career, Rajat Bedi has worked in over 40 films and is mostly known for playing negative characters in films. 

Rajat Bedi is best known for portraying Raj Saxena in the 2003 film 'Koi... Mil Gaya' which starred Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in lead roles. 

Rajat Bedi might not have given any solo hits in his career but he is considered to be a versatile actor. He is also a fitness enthusiast and often shares his workout tips on social media.

READ | Meet actor who got married thrice, gave no solo hits, has Rs 200 crore net worth, is married to a superstar, wife is...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Onir is 'thrilled, proud' as his film Pinecone is set to be screened at 38th BFI Flare London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Apply for 254 SSC Officers posts, official notification here

DRDO Recruitment 2024: New government vacancies announced for 90 posts, check official notification here

PM Modi takes a dig at INDIA bloc, accuses alliance of working for 'parivar' not...

12 killed, several injured after tractor-trolley carrying devotees plunges into pond in UP's Kasganj

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE