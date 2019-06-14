Heard this? John Abraham will step into Ajith's shoes for Vedalam remake

John Abraham, who is already occupied with a number of films like Satyameva Jayate 2, Batla House and Pagalpanti, might have just bagged another project. The actor has reportedly been roped in for the Hindi adaptation of Tamil blockbuster Vedalam.

Starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, Vedalam was the story of a cab driver in hunt for three criminals. Shruti Haasan played a lawyer in the film. Prior to the Hindi remake, Vedalam was also adapted in Bengali. A source told Times of India that John Abraham, who recently bagged Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga, will step into Ajith's shoes for the project.

“Bhushan loved the original and has spoken to John about making it in Hindi. John has agreed to be a part of the film; however, the signing formalities are still being closed. The Hindi version will be adapted in a way that will appeal to a pan-India audience, while the makers are still on the lookout for a director. Once the final script is locked and a director is on board, the team will begin casting for the rest of the parts alongside other pre-production formalities,” the source told the portal.

Interestingly the Hindi adaptation of a Telugu remake released today. For those who still didn't get the hint, we are talking about Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh which is the adaptation of Vijay Deverakonda-Shalini's Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. Akshay Kumar too has begun working on Tamil horror-comedy Muni 2: Kanchana which has been titled Laxmmi Bomb in Hindi. Apart from that, Ahaan Shetty and Tara Sutaria will appear in RX100's adaptation.