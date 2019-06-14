'Mumbai Saga': John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi's gangster drama announced, details inside

Sanjay Gupta has come back to doing what he does best! The filmmaker is working on a gangster drama once again. He has collaborated with T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar for the first time with the project. The movie would star John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Apart from John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, Sanjay Gupta has also roped in actors like Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, Amole Gupte and others for Mumbai Saga. The makers made the announcement a few days within Gupta completing 25 years in the industry.

"'25 years, 17 films later I had to give my audience something bigger and better. Mumbai Saga is by far my most ambitious film which needed a visionary producer. And I am grateful to Bhushan Kumar for putting his faith and might in it. It is one such story that needs to be said on screen," Gupta said in a statement.

Bhushan Kumar also mentioned, "Mumbai Saga is our first in the gangster drama genre and who better than Sanjay to direct it. The film is inspired by true events yet makes the characters so larger than life. The entire cast will bring so much to the table."

Sanjay Gupta is known for mapping out crime movies. He has previously directed Kaante, Musafir, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Jazbaa and Kaabil among many other movies. Most of his films are also known for their ensemble cast, where he ropes in actors of different callibre for his film on gangster drama.

Set in the 1980s-’90s revolving around all that went into transforming Bombay into Mumbai, this gangster-drama, is an ensemble film which is slated to go on floors next month. The film, co-produced by White Feather Films Production, is likely to release in 2020.