'Haseen Dillruba': Taapsee Pannu shares Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan 'looked very scared' on filming intimate scenes

Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane are currently gearing up for the release of their Netflix original film 'Haseen Dillruba' which is hitting the platform this Friday. Ahead of that, the actors spoke at length about their experience of shooting for the film. Taapsee in an interview revealed that both Vikrant and Harshvardhan were 'scared' while performing intimate scenes with her.

The 'Thappad' actor told a portal, "I hope I made it comfortable for the guys because they looked very scared. They thought pata nahi yeh kya karegi hamare saath (who knows what she'll do to us). Both the guys were, I felt, really scared because, I don't know, the image I have or what the problem was... But I used to go to Vinil and complain..."

On being quizzed what her boyfriend Mathias Boe had to say on her onscreen intimate scenes, Taapsee went on to say, "No, I don't tell my partner about my intimate scenes. It's my professional life, and I keep it far, far away from my personal life. I don't expect him to take permissions from me in his professional life, so he should expect the same thing from me."

Meanwhile, talking about 'Haseen Dillruba', the film is directed by Vinil Mathew and produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner Colour Yellow Productions, T-Series and Eros International. The film is written by Kanika Dhillon and will be streaming from July 2, 2021, on Netflix.