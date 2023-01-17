Evelyn Sharma announces pregnancy, to become mother for second time

Credit: Evelyn Sharma/Instagram

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress Evelyn Sharma, on Tuesday, announced that he is going to become a mother for the second time. She took to Instagram and shared photos of her baby bump with an adorable caption.

The actress, who welcomed her first child with her husband Dr. Tushaan Bhindi in 2022, expressed her excitement while sharing the pics. Sharing the photos, Evelyn wrote, “Can't wait to hold you in my arms!! Baby 2 is on the way!” Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh congratualted her and wrote, “Congratulations to you my dearest such great news.” While Lisa Haydon wrote, “Congrats Evelyn. Beautiful news.” Sonal Chauhan wrote, “Awwwww Congratulations my love.” Neha Dhupia commented, “Many congratulations twice the love and fun.”

For the unversed, on May 15, 2021, Evelyn married Tushaan in a country-style wedding in Brisbane, Australia. Tushaan is a dental surgeon and entrepreneur from Australia. In 2018, he and Evelyn met on a blind date arranged by a mutual friend. They quickly fell in love.

Earlier before her maariage, during an interaction with ETimes, Sharma spoke about her wedding stating, "We had been engaged for a year-and-half and have been planning to get married ever since, but the lockdown slowed down our plans. In times like this, we did not want to draw a lot of attention to ourselves; we wanted to keep things simple and straightforward. It was time to make our love and commitment official to the world."

Evelyn added, "We hope we will be able to host a big wedding reception, where all our family and friends will celebrate our love with us. For now, we are grateful for their good wishes and blessings as we pray for a better time ahead for our homeland India."

The 'Saaho' actor also said, "There’s no better feeling than being married to your best friend. We’re so excited about spending our life together. We started our wedding celebrations with a legal ceremony. Of course, we would have loved for our family and friends from around the world to be present, but we know their blessings are always with us."

WATCH: Jaya Bachchan has yet another argument with paps, says 'naukri se nikaal dena chahiye'; Amitabh Bachchan reacts