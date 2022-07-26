Ek Villain Returns: Disha Patani opens up on doing steamy, intimate scenes with John Abraham

John Abraham-Disha Patani/Viral Bhayani

Bollywood diva Disha Patani, who is known for her performances in films such as MS Dhoni The Untold Story, Malang, Baaghi franchise, among others, is all set to wow the audience yet again with her act in John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria starrer Ek Villain Returns.

Apart from her acting, Disha is also known for her strict workout regime and is considered one of the fittest actresses in B-town. And therefore, it is only obvious that in her upcoming film, the actress has her envious body and gorgeous figure on full display. In fact, even during the film's promotions, Disha made sure to take the hotness quotient a notch higher as she opted for risque outfits.

Not just this, in Ek Villain Returns, Disha will be seen shedding all inhibitions to perform some sizzling hot, intimate scenes with her male co-star John Abraham. Ever since the trailer of Ek Villain Returns dropped, Disha and John's steamy scenes have been the talk of the town.

So recently, when at the film's promotional event in Delhi, when Disha was asked about filming intimate scenes with John Abraham and how comfortable was she shooting it, she said, "See who am I doing these scenes with… John Abraham! It was very comfortable with Mohit sir (Mohit Suri, director) being around, and with John and the entire team at every point. I have no complaints at all."

Meanwhile, producer Ektaa R Kapoor was asked about Kamaal R Khan's allegation that Ek Villain Returns is a copy of a South Korean film. To this, the producer replied that Suri narrated her two scripts that he had developed.

"Let me tell you the truth about this movie. Mohit had narrated two scripts to me. I told him that the 'Ek Villain' franchise has to be much bigger this time. He then told me that Rohit Shetty liked this script a lot and he has taken it." "I went to Rohit, I'm like his sister, and I requested him. Like a good brother he is, he gave it back. It is one such script that whoever listens to it will not say no to it. This script has not been made in any language, anywhere," she said.

The producer noted that in the age of streaming services, it has become a "big challenge" to bring audiences to cinema houses.

"Getting somebody to buy a Rs 200 ticket and watch the movie when they can watch it on OTT two months later is a big challenge. But what is good about 'Ek Villain Returns' is that it is a theatrical experience. From the two men fighting to the suspense, I don't think this movie can be enjoyed unless you're sitting with your friends and family in a theatre.

"Today, it is important that a film creates the environment for community viewing and 'Ek Villain Returns' does that," she added.

Ek Villain Returns is scheduled to be released in theatres on Friday.