Drishyam 2 box office collection Day 18; Ajay Devgn- Tabu starrer inches closer to Rs 200 crore mark

Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 box office collection Day 18: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna starrer crime-thriller Drishyam 2 is unstoppable and continues to dominate new releases, Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero, and Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's Bhediya at the box office.

Abhishek Pathak's directorial released on November 18, has completed 18 days of release, and even in its third week, Drishyam 2 is the first choice of moviegoers. At the box office, the film earned Rs 3.05 crores. Till now, Drishyam 2 has earned Rs 189.81 crore. Trade expert Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection, and wrote, "#Drishyam2 maintains a strong grip on [third] Mon… [Week 3] Fri 4.45 cr, Sat 8.45 cr, Sun 10.39 cr, Mon 3.05 cr. Total: ₹ 189.81 cr. #India biz."

On one side, Ajay Devgn has brought the much-required relief to the box office. On the other side, the audiences are trying to keep Bhediya and An Action Hero alive. Both films are underperforming, despite positive word-of-mouth. Ayushmann's film is considered as 'original and innovative,' still the film isn't performing as per the expectations, or audience reception. Varun's Bhediya has also crossed the Rs 50 crore mark, but the film is still considered average, and there were high hopes riding on the film.

Recently, Tabu spoke about the success of Drishyam 2. While interacting with Indian Express, Tabu said, "Drishyam felt like my own home ground! Back then, not many films were made in this space, especially with established names. I didn’t even expect there would be a sequel." The Maqbool star further stated, I expected the Drishyam series to go big, but the success of Drishyam 2, has exceeded her expectations."

This Friday, Ajay Devgn's wife Kajol will bring her family drama Salaam Venky, and it will be interesting to see if Mrs Devgn would give tough competition to Ajay Devgn.