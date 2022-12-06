Tabu reveals she never expected sequel of Drishyam, reacts to success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Drishyam 2

Tabu with Ajay Devgn

With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2, Tabu has become the female star in Bollywood to rake in nearly Rs 350 crores at the box office. The Andhadhun star is glad about the success she achieved, proud of her choice, and enjoying the glorious run of her career. While discussing her take on the recent blockbusters with Indian Express, Tabu said that "It’s exciting to experience all of this in your career." She further added, "I feel the happiest with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2’s success because we worked really hard for it."

Tabu gave her first blockbuster of the year with Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Recalling her hard work for the film, the actress said that Bhool Bhulaiyaa was physically challenging for her. From romance, dance, action, horror, and double role to a ghost, she did everything possible an actor can do for a film. For the unversed, Tabu played Anjulika and evil Manjulika in Anees Bazmee's directorial. Similarly, for Drishyam 2, Tabu said, "Drishyam felt like my own home ground! Back then, not many films were made in this space, especially with established names. I didn’t even expect there would be a sequel." The Maqbool star further stated, I expected the Drishyam series to go big, but the success of Drishyam 2, has exceeded her expectations.

In November, Kangana Ranaut lauded Tabu and said that the latter is 'single-handedly saving the Hindi film industry' through her successful films Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2 this year.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, "Only two Hindi films have worked this year – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2 and both films have superstar Tabu ji in central roles, slaying in her 50s, single-handedly saving the Hindi film industry. Her talent and consistency have never been questioned but to look her best and reach the peak of her stardom in her fifties is commendable. I think women deserve much more credit for their unwavering dedication to their work. Such an inspiration." On the work front, Tabu will next be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial Khufiya, and productions Kuttey.



