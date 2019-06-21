Disha Patani disappointed on not getting to work with Katrina Kaif in 'Bharat'

Hailed as Bollywood's 'Jawani Janeman', actress Disha Patani is basking in the success of her recent outing 'Bharat' which has now become her first film to cross the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. The actress shares her big moment of working with Salman Khan in the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial.

It was a big moment for Disha to land a project with none other than Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, even though she is just two-films-old in the industry. On working with Salman, she says, “It was such a great experience to work with such an established actor. He is so hard-working, humble, understanding and nice to everyone. It’s amazing to see how even after working for so many years, he is so charged, wanting to do things and so energetic.”

However, she finds it a little unfortunate that she didn’t get the opportunity to work with Katrina since they portrayed characters from different eras. Disha Patani who romanced Salman Khan on screen and gave a sizzling performance while catching everyone's attention with the masala Bollywood number, Slow Motion has taken over the social media like a storm!

The song, 'Slow Motion' from Bharat has spread like wildfire across the nation. The song has raked in millions of views immediately after its release and has kept people grooving ever since.

One of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, Disha Patani is known for the bravest choices of films, the young actress is also a sought after name in the brand world. The fitness icon has been treating her fans with her bodacious dance moves and intense acrobatic stunts with a range of sneak peeks from her routine.

Disha will next be seen in Mohit Suri's Malang, along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.