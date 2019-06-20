Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma's 'Arjun Patiala' trailer is truly 'as honest as desi ghee'

Ever since Arjun Patiala posters were unveiled, the expectations from this trailer were at a high. The quirky posters, followed by promos featuring Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma in the lead piqued everybody's interest.

The makers of Arjun Patiala have now unveiled the trailer of their film and all we can manage to say is, like Diljit Dosanjh mentioned in the promos, it is 'as honest as desi ghee'. The story is about a movie being made with a hero, heroine, villains, a ghost, and of course, an item song.

Dinesh Vijan presents the movie by stating 'Hindi Medium aur Stree ke nirmata' (makers of Hindi Medium and Stree), and as soon as he goes on to write, 'Indian cinema ki pehli policewali picture,' (the first cop film in Indian cinema) the filmmaker takes a dig at himself by showing posters of Rohit Shetty's cop universe films Singham and Simmba. The slate then changes to making it the 245th police film.

Soon after a clapperboard is introduced within the trailer, followed by Diljit Dosanjh arriving as a cop, who obviously is just in the character of a police officer. After the hero, his heroine makes an entry. She, of course, needs to be hot and dramatic. Kriti Sanon, who plays his heroine, plays a journalist named Ritu Randhawa. The fun part begins on Varun Sharma's entry. He is named Onida Singh and the reason behind that is hilarious. His mother wanted to bring Onida TV home, but instead, he arrived. The item song, of course, featured none other than Sunny Leone.

Watch the trailer here:

Directed by Rohit Jugraj and written by Ritesh Shah and Sandeep Leyzell, Arjun Patiala, also starring Ronit Roy, Seema Pahwa and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, will release in theatres on July 26. The movie would face a clash with Sonakshi Sinha's Khandaani Shafakhana.