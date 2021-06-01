Did you know Ranbir Kapoor wanted to have children in his mid-20s? Here's why he changed his mind

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor is every girl’s dream. The actor has delivered many hit films over the years, one of which is ‘Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani’. The film has gained a cult status since its release in 2013. Eight years down the down, ‘YJHD’ is still close to our hearts, charming us with its iconic dialogues and a story that most can relate to.

As the movie completed eight years on Monday, we came across an old interview of Ranbir Kapoor where he revealed that he wanted to settle down in his mid-20s, but it was film director Ayaan Mukherjee’s advice that changed his mind.

During a promotional event for ‘Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani’, Ranbir said, “We are at times now where we should not give deadlines to marriage, age. When one falls in love, a wedding will happen, then children will happen. I think everything is natural progress.”

He added, “This is Ayan's teaching to me. When I got to know him four years back, I was in a hurry to get married. I said, 'I want to get married, I want to get married, I want to have children.' He would tell me, 'Relax, you're just starting out your career, meet people, live your life a bit then get married,’" he said.

And we’re glad for Ayan Mukherjee’s advice to Ranbir, as he has finally met his ladylove, Alia Bhatt and is planning to settle down with her. In an earlier interview, Ranbir had said that he hoped to marry Alia in 2020, had the ‘pandemic not hit our lives’.

Alia and Ranbir will next star in Ayan’s directorial, ‘Brahmastra’, which is one of the most delayed and anticipated Bollywood films in recent times. The fantasy drama marks the first outing of the real-life couple on the big screen. They fell in love with each other on the sets of Brahmastra when they kickstarted the shoot in 2018.