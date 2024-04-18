Twitter
Bollywood

Dibakar Banerjee says people didn’t care when Sushant Singh Rajput died, only wanted ‘spicy gossip’: ‘Everyone was…'

Dibakar Banerjee recalls how people didn't care when Sushant Singh Rajput died.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 18, 2024, 08:44 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Dibakar Banerjee and Sushant Singh Rajput
Dibakar Banerjee is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 and is currently busy promoting it. In a recent interview, the filmmaker, who has worked with Sushant Singh Rajput, talked about how people didn't care when the actor died and only wanted gossip. 

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Dibakar Banerjee recalled his interactions with the late actor and praised his curiosity for work. He expressed remorse over the conspiracy theories related to his death and said, "When he passed away, there was so much going on in the news about the cause of his death. I had to cut-off myself from everything. I was listening to everything but couldn't hear anybody saying that a young actor died. I couldn't see anybody around mourning him. All I could see was people trying to find out spicy gossip." 

He further added, "So, I had to walk away from the situation. Nobody was saying ‘We are missing Sushant’. Nobody was talking about how despite being an outsider he acted in television and finally made his debut in movies. Everyone was just speculating about the conspiracy, who gave drugs to Sushant, who murdered him. Where is that condolence meeting? Where is the retrospective on his films? Those who loved him should have organized a screening of his movies and discussed about it. Why don't we cherish all his good memories? Sushant Singh Rajput has become a gate to misery borne.”

Dibakar Banerjee and Sushant Singh Rajput worked together in the movie Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, which was based on the fictional detective created by the Bengali author Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay. The film also starred Anand Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, and Swastika Mukherjee in key roles. 

Meanwhile, helmed by Dibakar Banerjee, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 stars Bonita Purohit, Paritosh Tiwari, Urfi Javed, and Abhinav Singh along with others in key roles. Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 19.

