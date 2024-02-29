Twitter
Headlines

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh twin in white in first appearance after announcing pregnancy; see viral video

Triptii Dimri reacts to being trolled for her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal: 'Sandeep sir was...'

'Such a big IPL contract...': Sourav Ganguly reacts to BCCI's decision on Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Who are Mukesh Ambani's nephew Vikram and niece Isheta?

Yodha trailer: 'Senti, sarphira' soldier Sidharth Malhotra channels inner SRK, battles terrrorists in hijacked plane

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh twin in white in first appearance after announcing pregnancy; see viral video

Triptii Dimri reacts to being trolled for her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal: 'Sandeep sir was...'

IND Vs ENG 5th Test: BCCI May Give Break To Many Players, Jasprit Bumrah Set To Get A Comeback Call

5 animals which should not be kept at home

7 foods that cause gas

7 mysterious temples of India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

IND Vs ENG 5th Test: BCCI May Give Break To Many Players, Jasprit Bumrah Set To Get A Comeback Call

BCCI's Central Contract 2023-24: Ishan Kishan And Shreyas Iyer Out, Check Full List Here | Big News

Ranji Trophy 2024 Semifinal: Shreyas Iyer Named In Mumbai’s Squad For The Semifinal Vs Tamil Nadu

Yodha trailer: 'Senti, sarphira' soldier Sidharth Malhotra channels inner SRK, battles terrrorists in hijacked plane

Meet actor who worked at newspaper agency, failed as hero, later became top villain, men would hide their wives from him

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover joke about feud, Krushna references Govinda; show to start on...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh twin in white in first appearance after announcing pregnancy; see viral video

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will welcome their first child in September 2024. The couple twinned in white as they walked hand-in-hand and made each other eat chocolate in their first appearance after announcing pregnancy.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 29, 2024, 08:26 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh/Viral Bhayani
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh broke the internet on Thursday, February 29, when they announced their first pregnancy on social media. The power couple revealed that they will welcome their first child in September 2024. As soon as they announced the good news, they were congratulated by mutiple Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, and Anupam Kher amongst others. 

On Thursday evening, Deepika and Ranveer made their first public appearance after announcing pregnancy as they were spotted by the paps at the Mumbai airport. They twinned in while, held each others' hands, and made each other eat chocolate in the viral viral shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram. Paps are also heard congartulating both of them in the clip.

Earlier in the day, the couple made a joint post on Instagram in which they shared a cute creative with September 2024, written in middle, and surrounded by small balloons, baby onesies, lollipops, and hearts. In the caption, the actress added two hands folded emojis and an emoji of evil eye.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer and Deepika will next be seen together in Singham Again after sharing screen space in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, 83, and Finding Fanny. While Deepika's character of Shakti Shetty will enter the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe, Ranveer will be seen reprising his role of Simmba in the Ajay Devgn-led action drama film, which is set to release in cinemas on August 15 this year.

READ | Triptii Dimri reacts to being trolled for her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal: 'Sandeep sir was...'

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT-JEE topper, got AIR 1, left IIT Bombay after a year, he is now…

Watch: Aashiqui actress Anu Aggarwal dances to beats of African drums on streets of Mumbai, video goes viral

CUET UG 2024: NTA CUET registration begins, know exam schedule and how to apply

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding: Mukesh Ambani and family serve food to 51000 villagers during 'Anna Seva'

From Bhujangasana to Surya Namaskar, Shavasana: Yoga poses that can help ease depression, anxiety

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE