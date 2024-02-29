Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh twin in white in first appearance after announcing pregnancy; see viral video

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will welcome their first child in September 2024. The couple twinned in white as they walked hand-in-hand and made each other eat chocolate in their first appearance after announcing pregnancy.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh broke the internet on Thursday, February 29, when they announced their first pregnancy on social media. The power couple revealed that they will welcome their first child in September 2024. As soon as they announced the good news, they were congratulated by mutiple Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, and Anupam Kher amongst others.

On Thursday evening, Deepika and Ranveer made their first public appearance after announcing pregnancy as they were spotted by the paps at the Mumbai airport. They twinned in while, held each others' hands, and made each other eat chocolate in the viral viral shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram. Paps are also heard congartulating both of them in the clip.

Earlier in the day, the couple made a joint post on Instagram in which they shared a cute creative with September 2024, written in middle, and surrounded by small balloons, baby onesies, lollipops, and hearts. In the caption, the actress added two hands folded emojis and an emoji of evil eye.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer and Deepika will next be seen together in Singham Again after sharing screen space in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, 83, and Finding Fanny. While Deepika's character of Shakti Shetty will enter the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe, Ranveer will be seen reprising his role of Simmba in the Ajay Devgn-led action drama film, which is set to release in cinemas on August 15 this year.



