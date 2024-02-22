Twitter
Headlines

Esha Deol shares first photo after separation with Bharat Takhtani, adds cryptic note: 'No matter how...'

Kunal Kemmu reacts to controversial depiction of alpha male in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Mera mann...'

Cinema Lovers Day: Know which films you can watch at reduced ticket price of Rs 99 in theatres on...

IND vs ENG: R Ashwin needs one wicket more in Ranchi Test to become first Indian cricketer to…

MIW vs DCW WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Esha Deol shares first photo after separation with Bharat Takhtani, adds cryptic note: 'No matter how...'

Kunal Kemmu reacts to controversial depiction of alpha male in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Mera mann...'

Cinema Lovers Day: Know which films you can watch at reduced ticket price of Rs 99 in theatres on...

Longest living animals in the world

Active players to captain more than one team in IPL history

10 foods to prevent acne  breakouts

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

IND vs ENG Test Series 2024 Highlights | India Lead Series By 2-1 Against England | IND v ENG Recap

IND vs ENG: Setback For India! Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For 4th Test In Ranchi vs England

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List After He Scored Consecutive Two 200's

Kunal Kemmu reacts to controversial depiction of alpha male in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Mera mann...'

Cinema Lovers Day: Know which films you can watch at reduced ticket price of Rs 99 in theatres on...

Who is Shaitaan's Janki Bodiwala? Trained to be dentist, had superhit debut at 20, competed in Miss India but...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Cinema Lovers Day: Know which films you can watch at reduced ticket price of Rs 99 in theatres on...

The audiences can watch latest releases like Crakk, Article 370, All India Rank, and other films including Fighter and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya at Rs 99 in theaters across India on Cinema Lovers Day this Friday.

article-main

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 08:58 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Cinema lovers can watch their favourite releases for a ticket price of Rs 99 across the national cinema chains on Cinema Lovers Day this Friday, February 23, 2024. 

Movie buffs can watch new releases like All India Rank, Article 370, Crackk, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Fighter or take their pick from Hollywood releases like Madame Web, The Holdovers and Bob Marley-One Love, Mean Girls and The Teachers Lounge in the Hollywood bucket at PVR INOX, the largest multiplex chain in India.

Besides offering tickets at Rs 99 for the mainstream seats, PVR INOX has tailored an attractive price structure for audiences looking to celebrate the Cinema Lovers Day in premium formats as well. The cinema chain has reduced ticket price to Rs 199 for recliner seats and those keen on experiencing films in IMAX, 4DX, MX4D and gold category will also find ticket prices on discount.

"Movies hold a special place in the hearts of Indian audiences, celebrated with unparalleled zeal. We are thrilled to further amplify this celebration by commemorating Cinema Lovers Day, drawing inspiration from the success of National Cinema Day," Gautam Dutta, Co-CEO PVR INOX Ltd, said in a statement.

''We welcome every Indian cinema lover to come and make the most of this occasion which is made exciting with a tremendous choice of movie titles available on the 23rd February,'' he added. 

The celebratory offer of Rs 99 is applicable to all mainstream cinemas for all movie screenings booked in all the the theatre chains for February 23, 2024, across various Indian cities, except for southern states excluding Karnataka.

READ | Who is Shaitaan's Janki Bodiwala? Trained to be dentist, had superhit debut at 20, competed in Miss India but...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Vidya Balan files FIR against Instagram user, details inside

Big blow for Gujarat Titans as Mohammed Shami gets ruled out of IPL 2024

Two IndiGo planes come dangerously close over Delhi airport after plane’s wrong turn; Here’s what happened next

Sam Mendes to direct four biopics of The Beatles, one from point of view of each member of iconic band

People were dying of unemployment and hunger, King took a decision...read interesting story of this iconic place

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE