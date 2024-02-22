Cinema Lovers Day: Know which films you can watch at reduced ticket price of Rs 99 in theatres on...

The audiences can watch latest releases like Crakk, Article 370, All India Rank, and other films including Fighter and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya at Rs 99 in theaters across India on Cinema Lovers Day this Friday.

Cinema lovers can watch their favourite releases for a ticket price of Rs 99 across the national cinema chains on Cinema Lovers Day this Friday, February 23, 2024.

Movie buffs can watch new releases like All India Rank, Article 370, Crackk, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Fighter or take their pick from Hollywood releases like Madame Web, The Holdovers and Bob Marley-One Love, Mean Girls and The Teachers Lounge in the Hollywood bucket at PVR INOX, the largest multiplex chain in India.

Besides offering tickets at Rs 99 for the mainstream seats, PVR INOX has tailored an attractive price structure for audiences looking to celebrate the Cinema Lovers Day in premium formats as well. The cinema chain has reduced ticket price to Rs 199 for recliner seats and those keen on experiencing films in IMAX, 4DX, MX4D and gold category will also find ticket prices on discount.

"Movies hold a special place in the hearts of Indian audiences, celebrated with unparalleled zeal. We are thrilled to further amplify this celebration by commemorating Cinema Lovers Day, drawing inspiration from the success of National Cinema Day," Gautam Dutta, Co-CEO PVR INOX Ltd, said in a statement.

''We welcome every Indian cinema lover to come and make the most of this occasion which is made exciting with a tremendous choice of movie titles available on the 23rd February,'' he added.

The celebratory offer of Rs 99 is applicable to all mainstream cinemas for all movie screenings booked in all the the theatre chains for February 23, 2024, across various Indian cities, except for southern states excluding Karnataka.



READ | Who is Shaitaan's Janki Bodiwala? Trained to be dentist, had superhit debut at 20, competed in Miss India but...