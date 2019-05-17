Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra redeems herself in a classic white ensemble for her second look of the day!

While Priyanka Chopra disappointed with her debut appearance at Cannes Film Festival 2019, she redeemed herself with her second look on day one and how!

While we were a tad-bit disappointed with Priyanka Chopra's debut at Cannes Film Festival 2019, the desi girl surely seems to have redeemed herself with her second appearance at the French Riviera and how! The actress made her second appearance on day one in an all white ensemble, keeping it classy and chic.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram page to share her look for the premiere of 5BFilm at Cannes 2019. For her second look on her first day at Cannes Film Festival 2019, Priyanka wore a white off-shoulder corset which blended with a pleated white pants which flared slightly towards the ends.

What added the element of drama to her look, was the white cape, which seems to have been inspired by Lady Diana's red carpet look that Priyanka had earlier shared on her Instagram pafe. She used minimal baubles by Chopard to accessorize her look, keeping it extremely neat.

Check out the pictures here:

Priyanka tied half her of her hair in a sleek bun and let the other half loose. A slight tinge of brown lipstick rounded off her look.

For her debut appearance at Cannes Red Carpet, Priyanka chose a custom-made Robert Cavalli shimmery black embellished off-shoulder gown with a train. Though, expectations were sky-rocketting with Priyanka's maiden Cannes appearance, we found it a bit underwhelming for her debut appearance at Cannes. However, Priyanka surely has redeemed herself with her second look on day one, and how!