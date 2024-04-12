Twitter
Bollywood's richest family is worth Rs 10000 crore, richer than SRK-Salman-Aamir combined; not Chopras, Kapoors, Johars

With a massive Rs 10,000-crore net worth, Bollywood's richest family is richer than the three Khans combined

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 03:18 PM IST

Krishan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, and Gulshan Kumar
Film producers and studio owners are among the wealthiest people in India. Many film producers in India – such as Kalanithi Maran and Ronnie Screwvala – routinely make it in the lists of India’s richest men, courtesy their earnings from films and other businesses. But family businesses in films are sometimes even bigger. And Bollywood’s richest family is proof of that. Their wealth dwarfs even the biggest superstars and surpasses several well known film families by a huge margin.

Bollywood’s richest family, worth Rs 10,000 crore, is...

The Kumar family, owners of T-Series group of companies, is one of the wealthiest families in India, and the richest associated with films. As per the Hurun India Rich List of 2022, Bhushan Kumar and his family have a net worth of around $1.25 billion (Rs 10,000 crore). The family is headed by Bhushan, the son of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar. He is aided in the business by his uncle Krishan Kumar (former actor and Gulshan’s brother). His sisters Khushali (an actress) and Tulsi (a singer) are also part of the family business, as is his actor-filmmaker wife Divya Khosla Kumar.

Bhushan Kumar with Khushali Kumar and Tulsi Kumar (Image: Facebook)

How Kumars are richer than Kapoors, Chopras, Johars, and Khans

The Rs 10,000-crore net worth makes Bhushan and his family the wealthiest film family in India. In comparison, the Chopra family that heads Yash Raj Films has a reported net worth of around Rs 7000 crore. Karan Johar and his family – which controls Dharma Pictures – is reportedly worth over Rs 2000 crore. The Kapoor family, once called Bollywood’s first family, boasts of a lot of superstars, but their collective net worth is reportedly around Rs 3000 crore.

What is truly impressive about the Kumars’ wealth is that is more than the combined net worth of the three biggest Bollywood superstars – Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir. As per reports, Shah Rukh is the richest Indian actor with a net worth of around Rs 5000 crore. Salman follows him with a wealth of around Rs 2900 crore, while Aamir is worth Rs 1800 crore. Their combined net worth comes out around Rs 9700 crore, a fraction less than Bhushan and family.

