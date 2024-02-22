Twitter
Bollywood

Bollywood

Divya Khossla sparks divorce rumours with Bhushan Kumar as she drops his last name; T-Series spokesperson reveals reason

A spokesperson of T-Series broke the silence on Divya Khossla and Bhushan Kumar's divorce rumours and explained why Divya dropped Bhushan's surname.

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 12:28 PM IST

Actress Divya Khossla has made headlines after she dropped his husband, Bhushan Kumar's surname from her social media. Due to Divya's latest social media activity, there have been reports that all is not well between her and Bhushan Kumar. However, a spokesperson from T-Series has denied all the rumours and explained why Divya dropped the surname. 

Divya is been happily married to T-Series head producer Bhushan Kumar for almost two decades now. And contrary to several reports doing rounds, the couple is very happy with each other. 

A few sections of the media have reported that Divya and Bhushan are headed for divorce, but this news is not true. These rumours sparked after Divya dropped Kumar from her name on social media. Now shedding light on the truth, a spokesperson from T-Series has said, “Divya Khossla's choice to drop her married surname, driven by astrological beliefs, is a personal decision and should be respected, her addition of an 's' to her maiden surname, symbolizing her astrological belief is for the same thought.”

While the actress dropping Kumar from her name was being speculated as 'divorce', it turns out it was only for 'astrological reasons'. Divya Khossla's choice to add an 's' to her name is personal too. Divya and Bhushan got married on February 13, 2005. The couple are blessed with a son, born in 2011. 

