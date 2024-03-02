Bollywood's most expensive wedding, cost Rs 100 crore with only 50 guests invited, flowers for decor flown in from..

Reports state that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma only invited 50 of their close friends and family members to the wedding but the arrangements were so lavish that this 2017 wedding cost Rs 100 crore.

Bollywood weddings are a star-studded affair that attracts the attention of the fans. When two famous celebs come together to get married, fans eagerly wait to know the details of the wedding and the wedding photos which go viral in no time. Today, we will tell you about the most expensive Bollywood wedding which cost around Rs 100 crore. The couple we are talking about is none other than Anushka Sharma and former India captain Virat Kohli.

Reports state that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma only invited 50 of their close friends and family members to the wedding but the arrangements were so lavish that this 2017 wedding cost Rs 100 crore.

While Anushka Sharma started the trend of wearing a pastel lehenga by picking a pastel ensemble for her big day, the star cricketer of the Indian Team, Kohli, sported a white sherwani. As per reports, Anushka Sharma's Sabyasachi wedding lehenga alone cost a whopping Rs 30 lakh.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot at Borgo Finocchieto, an 800-year-old village-turned-villa that was renovated and turned into a boutique property. It is located in Tuscany, Italy.

Borgo Finocchieto is also included in Forbes' list of 20 most expensive holiday destinations in the world. One week at this gorgeous villa is going to set you back by at least Rs 1 crore. The rates range from Rs 6,50,000 to 14,00,000 per night.

The decor for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding was done by Devika Narain of Devika Narain and Company and flowers were specially flown in from Holland for the decoration.

After Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh are said to have had the second most expensive Bollywood wedding. The couple got married at Villa del Balbianello in Italy's Lake Como. Reportedly, their wedding cost crossed Rs 77-79 crores, being the second most expensive wedding in Bollywood.

READ | Meet woman who runs successful business, is daughter of a multimillionaire, is married to a superstar, her husband is..