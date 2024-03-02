Twitter
Headlines

Meet man, an Indian genius, whose book is read by all IIT, NIT, IIIT students, he is from...

Bollywood's most expensive wedding, cost Rs 100 crore with only 50 guests invited, flowers for decor flown in from..

Meet man, an Indian, who bought 3 Rolls Royce cars in one day, owns Rs 178 crore jet, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani

Meet woman who runs successful business, is daughter of a multimillionaire, is married to a superstar, her husband is..

Meet woman, daughter of a sugar mill worker, who cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, her AIR was…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, an Indian genius, whose book is read by all IIT, NIT, IIIT students, he is from...

Bollywood's most expensive wedding, cost Rs 100 crore with only 50 guests invited, flowers for decor flown in from..

Meet man, an Indian, who bought 3 Rolls Royce cars in one day, owns Rs 178 crore jet, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani

Batters with most runs in IPL history

9 OTT films, shows to binge-watch this weekend 

Weight loss: 10 desserts that can promote weight loss management

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Watch! PM Modi’s Humble Gesture Towards Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Wins Hearts

Israel-Hamas War: UN Aid Chief's Big Statement As Death Toll In Gaza Crosses Over 30,000

Paul Pogba, 2018 Football World Cup Winner, Has Been Banned For Four Years For A Doping Offence

Bollywood's most expensive wedding, cost Rs 100 crore with only 50 guests invited, flowers for decor flown in from..

Meet woman who runs successful business, is daughter of a multimillionaire, is married to a superstar, her husband is..

Inside Anant Ambani-Radhika’s pre-wedding bash: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar twin in black, Saif-Kareena exude royal vibes

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Bollywood's most expensive wedding, cost Rs 100 crore with only 50 guests invited, flowers for decor flown in from..

Reports state that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma only invited 50 of their close friends and family members to the wedding but the arrangements were so lavish that this 2017 wedding cost Rs 100 crore.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 02, 2024, 08:14 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood weddings are a star-studded affair that attracts the attention of the fans. When two famous celebs come together to get married, fans eagerly wait to know the details of the wedding and the wedding photos which go viral in no time. Today, we will tell you about the most expensive Bollywood wedding which cost around Rs 100 crore. The couple we are talking about is none other than Anushka Sharma and former India captain Virat Kohli. 

Reports state that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma only invited 50 of their close friends and family members to the wedding but the arrangements were so lavish that this 2017 wedding cost Rs 100 crore. 

While Anushka Sharma started the trend of wearing a pastel lehenga by picking a pastel ensemble for her big day, the star cricketer of the Indian Team, Kohli, sported a white sherwani. As per reports, Anushka Sharma's  Sabyasachi wedding lehenga alone cost a whopping Rs 30 lakh. 

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot at Borgo Finocchieto, an 800-year-old village-turned-villa that was renovated and turned into a boutique property. It is located in Tuscany, Italy. 

Borgo Finocchieto is also included in Forbes' list of 20 most expensive holiday destinations in the world. One week at this gorgeous villa is going to set you back by at least Rs 1 crore. The rates range from Rs 6,50,000 to 14,00,000 per night.

The decor for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding was done by Devika Narain of Devika Narain and Company and flowers were specially flown in from Holland for the decoration. 

After Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh are said to have had the second most expensive Bollywood wedding. The couple got married at Villa del Balbianello in Italy's Lake Como. Reportedly, their wedding cost crossed Rs 77-79 crores, being the second most expensive wedding in Bollywood. 

READ | Meet woman who runs successful business, is daughter of a multimillionaire, is married to a superstar, her husband is..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Doctors pull out cockroach from lungs of man struggling with severe breathing issues

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to reach Madhya Pradesh today

14 dead, several others injured after pick-up truck meets with accident in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori

Pakistani group hacks Burger Singh website, company's reaction leaves internet in stitches

Night watchman at Osmania university lands two government jobs through hard work, details inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE