Meet woman who runs successful business, is daughter of a multimillionaire, is married to a superstar, her husband is..

Like all the other 'bahus' of the Deol family, Tanya Deol lives a private life away from the limelight. Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol got married in 1996 and the couple has two sons named Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol.

After 'Animal' success, Bobby Deol is on cloud nine. The actor not only has fans excited about his professional journey but also his personal life. In the past few months, Bobby Deol's wife has been grabbing headlines, with people comparing her beauty to that of a Bollywood star. We are talking about Bobby Deol's wife Tanya Deol. While Bobby Deol likes to be in the limelight and is currently enjoying his success, his wife of 27 years, Tanya Deol chooses to maintain a low profile.

Like all the other 'bahus' of the Deol family, Tanya Deol lives a private life away from the limelight. Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol got married in 1996 and the couple has two sons named Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol.

Many are unaware that Tanya Deol and Bobby Deol's love story began in late 1995 when they met at a common friend's home.

Once, speaking about her first meeting with her now-husband, Tanya Deol said, "I went to play cards during the Diwali season at Chunky Panday's house, and Bobby came and he sat with me and we played cards at the same table. He kept losing to me, but he wouldn't pay me, he kept saying he'd take me out for a meal. I was like 'What's wrong with this guy?'"

Tanya added, "And then, a while later, he called me up. It was at some absurd hour at night. And I was fast asleep. So I pick up the phone and I say to him, 'I'll call you tomorrow'. He says, 'You don't know who I am?'"

Let us tell you that Tanya Deol is the daughter of Devendra Ahuja, who was a multi-millionaire. He was the promoter of Centurion Bank and MD of 20th Century Finance company. Reports state that he died in 2010, leaving behind shares and properties estimated to be at least a whopping Rs 300 crore at the time, to his daughter.

Tanya Deol also has two siblings - a brother named Vikram Ahuja and a sister Munisha. She comes from an interior designing background and owns a furnishing store.

On the other hand, Bobby Deol has an estimated net worth of Rs 66 crore. According to Financial Express, for his role as Abrar Haque in 'Animal', Bobby Deol took home between Rs 4-5 crore. Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol, along with their kids, currently reside in a luxurious home in Vile Parle, Mumbai, worth Rs 6 crore.