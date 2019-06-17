Bipasha Basu shares her excitement for Karan Singh Grover's Mr Bajaj avatar in Kasautii Zindagi Kay with a meme

Actor Karan Singh Grover has become the talk of the town ever since the announcement of him being the next Mr. Bajaj for the classic show Kasautii Zindagi Kay. Karan will be essaying the role of Mr Bajaj in the second innings of the show and the fans cannot stop gushing over the actor playing the iconic baddie and several memes are about the same are stealing the show on social media. His wife, Bipasha Basu has now reacted to a meme and is going gaga over her hubby playing the character.

The netizens have flooded the internet with memes and jokes that are taking over every space, like a storm while sending in appreciation for Karan Singh Grover. Actress Bipasha Basu who is always head over heels her husband Karan did not shy away from sharing a funny meme and posted, “Hmmmm Bachke Rehna Re Bajaj Bachke rehna re... Bachke Rehna Re Bajaj Tujh pe Nazar hain... #humarabajaj “

While the meme has the character Anurag Basu on one end, it also has a picture of Bipasha where the meme caught the attention of Bipasha.

Karan Singh Grover became an instant rage with the first look itself where he is looking fierce and is not only winning the internet but as well the heart of his viewers. In the meanwhile, two promos introducing Mr.Bajaj are out in which he has already piqued the interest of the audience. In one of the scenes, he is seen jumping from a skyscraper while unveiling the logo of his company.

Kasautii Zindagi Kay was one of the most watched and popular shows on TV for a long period which ran from 2001 to 2008. The show became iconic in which the character of Mr Bajaj was appreciated and loved by all though he played an antagonist.

Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan as Prerna and Anurag and now the love triangle will witness Karan as Mr Bajaj creating all the buzz.