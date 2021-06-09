Bhumi Pednekar comes onboard opposite Akshay Kumar in Aanand L Rai's 'Raksha Bandhan'

In August 2020, Akshay Kumar announced that he will be reuniting with his 'Atrangi Re' director Aanand L Rai for a forthcoming film titled 'Raksha Bandhan'. With the announcement, the actor shared a poster in which he is seen hugging his onscreen siblings. Now, Akshay announced the female lead of the film and it's none other than Bhumi Pednekar. Yes, the actors will be reuniting as an onscreen couple after 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' in 'Raksha Bandhan'.

Akshay took to his Instagram page and shared a photo posing with Aanand and Bhumi outside his residence. He wrote, "When you are happy, it shows. And indeed we are… to have @bhumipednekar onboard."

Whereas Bhumi posted the same photo and captioned it as "A very special film & a very special reunion. Am supremely excited to be collaborating again with two of my favourite creative powerhouses & humans. Am full of gratitude to be a part of this special, heart-touching story #RakshaBandhan."

Earlier while talking about signing the film, Akshay wrote on his Instagram page, "Hardly ever in life does one come across a story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly...it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career."

He added, "A story that will make you laugh and it will make you cry. And it will make us realise how blessed are those who have sisters. Dedicating this film, #Rakshabandhan to my dear sister, Alka and to the most special bond in the world...that of a brother and sister."

Khiladi Kumar concluded by writing, "It makes me happiest that she is presenting and producing this film along with ace director Anand L Rai. Can’t thank him enough for bringing me one of the most special films of my life."